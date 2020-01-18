Leo Varadkar defends deleted Fine Gael tweet

advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended a video that was released by Fine Gael’s social media team and subsequently deleted after an online backlash.

The video posted on Fine Gael’s Twitter account on Friday night shows Fianna Fáil TDs running around in Dublin looking for policies based on Benny Hill music.

Varadkar said the video was meant to portray serious problems in a light-hearted way.

advertisement

He said to journalists in Dublin on Saturday: “You get negative comments, no matter what you say, that’s just the nature of social media.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joins Environment Minister Richard Bruton and TDs Hildegarde Naughton and Noel Rock for the launch of Fine Gael’s climate action plan at the Rediscovery Center in Ballymun on day 4 of # GE2020 campaign.

Find the keep cup 👀 pic.twitter.com/V75ZcofbOl

– Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) January 18, 2020

“The video made a serious point that Fianna Fáil has no serious policy and the party claiming to lead the next government offers nothing serious in terms of economy, Brexit, health or housing.”

When asked why it was removed, he said: “Because some people thought it was crazy and we want to say the same thing, but perhaps in a more serious way.

“It was a comic video that made a serious point in a comical way. Fianna Fáil has no policy. They are not a serious alternative. They have had nine years to develop policy. We are working on the election campaign for a week and they still have to put forward a serious policy in many meaningful areas that signal change or difference in any way. “

Taoiseach has defended a Fine Gael video that depicted Fianna Fáil TDs running around a building looking for policies set to Benny Hill music.

He said it was removed because some people thought it was “stupid.” # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/FxPOSRsRAv

– Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) January 18, 2020

When asked whether Fine Gael is the “nasty party” and uses negative campaign strategies, Mr. Varadkar said: “No, not at all. We are a very friendly and caring party and we are the party that is absolutely committed to making our country a better place.

“I think many people will recognize the progress that the country has made in recent years and we recognize that it is not enough and we want to build on that after these elections.

“As is always the case in the political debate – and all parties will do this – we will point out the shortcomings and shortcomings and the lack of policies of other parties.

“We have been working on this campaign for a week and the main opposition party has had nine years to come up with policies and we still have to see them and produce alternative policies.”

advertisement