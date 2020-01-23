Lena Waithe and wife Alana Mayo separated 2 months after the marriage was revealed

advertisement

Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

It’s over. Lena Waithe and woman Alana Mayo canceled it, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple, who had secretly made a covenant for life in 2019, announced their split on Wednesday, January 22, in a statement.

“After careful consideration and thought, we decided to split up,” said the couple’s representatives. “We have nothing but mutual support and ask you to respect our privacy during this time.”

A few weeks before their separation, the 35-year-old The Chi author exclusively told us about her “interesting” life as a married woman. Waithe said at the time that she and Mayo, 34, are still trying to find the right balance in their union.

“Now it’s like we’re just trying our best to find out,” Waithe told us on January 3rd at Variety Presents the Creative Impact Awards and 10 directors at Palm Springs Brunch. “Nobody has all the answers, you know what I’m saying?”

She adds, “It’s just like that, OK, I think that’s what is needed now, do you know what I mean? I think when you get older and mature you try to figure things out. But yes, it’s like one of these Things in life that you do and you hope you’re doing it right. “

The couple split up two months after Waithe and Mayo announced that they had secretly married in San Francisco.

“We sneaked in and made it,” the 35-year-old Master of None told host moderator of the Ellen DeGeneres Show John Legend in November 2019 while holding up her left hand to show off her wedding ring. “You know, we didn’t make any announcements.”

The couple married “right in front of” a statue of the late gay activist Harvey Milk, Waithe said at the time.

“It was her idea, like all good things,” said the actress about her wife at the time. “She was driving and she saw the courthouse and said,” We should get married there. “And I said,” Cool, I’m down. “

The Emmy winner proposed to the Outlier Society executive on Thanksgiving Day 2017 on vacation in Tokyo.

