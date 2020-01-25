Leipzig beaten, Bundesliga title race wide open National sport

advertisement

BERLIN (AP) – Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Bundesliga leaders Leipzig 2-0 and opened the title race on Saturday.

Frankfurt defender Almamy Toure scored a brilliant goal shortly after the break and Filip Kostic sealed the win in added time to give Leipzig its first loss since a 1-2 home defeat to Freiburg in October.

Borussia Mönchengladbach reduced their lead with a 3-1 home win over Mainz to two points, which is mainly due to goals by French striker Alassane Plea in both halves.

Bayern Munich had the chance to stay just one point behind Leipzig with a home win over Schalke in the late game.

Borussia Dortmund is only four points ahead of their 5-1 win over Cologne on Friday.

On Saturday, Dodi Lukebakio scored a 2-1 win for Hertha Berlin in Wolfsburg, Union Berlin won 2-0 at home against Augsburg and Paderborn won 2-0 in Freiburg.

In the Bundesliga, there were only two goals in the first half of five afternoon games – Mainz drew 1-1 in Gladbach. However, that changed immediately after the break with a number of goals.

Toure scored a goal against Leipzig from almost 20 meters, Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored in Freiburg for Paderborn and Neven Subotic scored his first goal for Union Berlin against Augsburg. It was the defender’s first goal in the league since he scored for Borussia Dortmund in May 2015 in a 2-0 win against Union city rivals Hertha Berlin.

Marcus Ingvartsen’s second goal for Union – on the right post in the 62nd minute – but the home team was grateful to goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz for keeping Augsburg at bay in the end.

Union fans cheered before the game when the referee’s name was announced. Bibiana Steinhaus is the first and only referee in the league. Her first Bundesliga game as a referee was in 2017.

