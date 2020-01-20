advertisement

Peter Jackson comes over the reinforcement line, behind the head

So the convicted men from Skid Row go to Dublin for the ultimate execution visit, one with the potential to make European rugby look more than vaguely ridiculous.

Saracens, doomed to more than degradation of the English Premiership as a further punishment for repeat salary cap offenses, somehow managed to prevent an implosion on Sunday afternoon.

Stripped of their domestic title, their stellar cast uncertain where they will play next month – let alone next season – the Champions’ Cup is all they have left.

The preservation of that last hope from the wreck they had made themselves seemed too much when they ran through a series of largely self-inflicted crises, each increasing the risk of disintegration.

Billy Vunipola, who broke his arm for the third time in the first five minutes, seemed little more than a slight irritation compared to what followed.

Three Racing tries to turn the race upside down with a speed of one every five minutes. What happened next turned it inside out, Will Skelton’s senseless non-violent attack on a French chin who threatened to do for Sarries what Sebastien Vahaamahina’s elbow had done for France against Wales during the World Cup.

If the filling was not completely knocked out on Friday with confirmation of relegation, their colossal Australian lock did its ignorant best to brush away the remaining bit.

And yet they found a way to win, as they had done in less difficult circumstances from another red card in Swansea the previous week.

Leinster will be more wary than usual, with good reason. Instead of being rewarded with the least difficult quarterfinals, they have pulled the shortest straws for what will be a colossal Anglo-Irish occasion at Aviva Stadium on the first weekend of April.

The Six Nations will have come and gone, but for Sarries the only thing that counts from what is left of their season is Leinster in Dublin. A new victory would give them a semi-final on their own soil and a real chance to conquer Europe for the fourth time in five years.

In that case, they would be rewarded with the order of the boat, kicked out of next year’s tournament, denied the right to defend the title. Rules are rules, and the rules say that no club outside the Gallagher Premiership can compete in the Top 14 and PRO14 in Europe’s first tournament.

So the champions would be disqualified for the Champions’ Cup. Such an absurd scenario is all the more caused by the fact that salary ceilings are not relevant in the European competition, in which case the holders have not done anything wrong.

Despite the imminent danger that their empire will tear apart, such an unprecedented exclusion order will still require a layer of reinforced steel for their motivation.

That makes them all the more dangerous in Dublin just before Easter, an opportunity that offers Leinster the forbidding challenge to ensure that the Saracens stand is their last in Europe for three seasons.

Seedlings and reservations

If the metastases go according to plan, Leinster and Exeter Chiefs will scoop it out for the Champions Cup in Marseille on May 23, a second consecutive Anglo-Irish final in theory, but not in reality.

Number 1 v Number 2 sounds logical enough – except that this has never happened under the current system.

Only once since the advent of the 21st century have the top two gone all the way to the final. Even then, the first seed, Northampton, finished second and the second first – Leinster came far from behind in Cardiff to win the second of their four titles.

More often than not, the highest ranked qualification has not justified its elevated status. In the past 10 seasons, only three top seeds have gone the distance – Saracens, twice, once Leinster. Seven other numbers remained too short – Clermont (2017), Racing (2015), Ulster (2014), Racing again (2013), Munster (2012), Northampton (2011) and Munster (2011).

As for a winner from outside the home eight of the last eight, no one has succeeded since Leinster finally defeated Leicester in Murrayfield in 2009.

To get there, you had to survive the most adventurous journeys, speeding past Harlequins in The Stoop as the hosts dived deep into their box of dirty tricks for the fake blood capsules.

By the time Quins’ coach Dean Richards had begun a three-year ban, Leinster had negotiated an ‘out’ semi-final at Croke Park, where more than 82,000 watched Munster discard a title they had been looking for ever since.

They are further away from finding than ever after what was the most anti-climactic of the weekend, a routine beating of the grounded osprey add up to nothing.

Glasgow’s win at Sale had reduced it to a pointless exercise, forcing Munster to stop sitting in their seats just as Sonny Liston had done long ago by handing over his world heavyweight title to Cassius Clay.

The quarterfinals of Leinster are their fifth in six seasons – one more than Clermont in the same period. Toulouse is playing at home for the first time in 10 years since they last won the tournament with Maxime Medard on the left wing.

A decade later he is still there, albeit through the bank.

A word (or two) for the wise

The Saracens-Racing race ran a total of 104 minutes despite the death without serious injury. The delays were largely due to video investigation of various incidents, alleged by Will Skelton’s unforgivably illegal error on Racing full back Bryce Dulin. However, referee Nigel Owens carefully looked after the red card.

“It’s late, it’s not weapons, it gets him (Dulin) on the chin,” the TMO, Ian Davies, told Owens.

“OK. So we’re late, no arms and contact with the chin. Is that right with what you’re showing me?”

“Correct.”

“There are no mitigating factors,” says Owens Skelton and skipper Brad Barritt.

“It’s a red card. OK ….”

By that time, Skelton was almost out of hearing as if he knew what was coming. Forensic investigation of subsequent incidents, a hairline that ruled that Racing Wing Louis Dupichot had taken the ball in his own goal area and the denial of a Saracen attempt, led Owens to apologize, not for the decision but the time involved. used to be.

“I’m sorry it took a little too long,” Owens told both captains. “But it’s important that we make the right decision.”

In an even more impatient world, it is worth the wait. As Davies the TMO said, “Hold me, Nige.”

His comment could just as easily have applied to the fans on the ground and the audience on television.

What goes around comes around

Harlequins fans roared in protest against the shadowy process that led Test tighthead Rabah Slimani to return from the bench two minutes after time for a crucial five-meter scrum.

Where was Hercule Poirot when you needed him?

In his absence, the Irish referee George Clancy had no choice but to take the Clermont physio – that substitute Sipili Falatea was unsuitable to continue.

For those who remember the “Bloodgate” scandal, the incident was perhaps a case of “what happens, comes around.”

