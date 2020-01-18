Leinster insures top seed for the Champions Cup quarter-final

advertisement

Leinster

18

–

0

Benetton

Leinster achieved top seed status and a quarter final of the home Heineken Champions Cup, as they made it 16 records in a row in all competitions this season with an 18-0 win over Benetton.

It reaches the previous record of 15 wins from Leinster in 2001-02 for consecutive wins by a European club.

The men of Leo Cullen had to fight hard against Benetton, with Caelan Doris and James Tracy trying to help them overcome the Italian side in the second half.

Leinster is very much in sight through the Champions Cup pole stages with a record fifth European crown.

Knowing that a win with an arbitrary margin would see them confirming number one seed for the knockout phase, Leinster was encouraged by James Ryan’s return for this game.

He worked with Devin Toner in the second row, with Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter who returned in the front row after last weekend’s comfortable home win against Lyon.

Benetton – with only one win from Pool One – made life difficult for Leinster and started fiercely in a dark and damp Stadio Monigo, but they failed to count their early pressure.

A number of early penalties, all of which were chosen by the hosts to hit for touch, kept Leinster on the back foot, with number eight Doris sent to the sin bin for taking a man in the air at the lineout.

For the first time the leading @leinster rugby in Europe, @ LukeMcGrath93 is the @Heineken Man of the Match 👨‍✈️

The Irish province marched past @BenettonRugby to capture a home #HeinekenChampionsCup quarterfinals 🤜

Match Report ➡️ https://t.co/TVAU9UISQP pic.twitter.com/t75HmLMwFB

– Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 18, 2020

Despite several half chances, Benetton could not take advantage of the man’s advantage, as the game seemed scoreless after the break.

But Leinster succeeded in exercising some control, with Ross Byrne kicking the posts five minutes before halftime.

Benetton lost Irne Herbst almost immediately after the restart for a deliberate blow, but Leinster – far from their smooth best – could only increase their lead by three points, with Byrne kicking well from a distance.

That seemed to put the Irish province in gear when they turned the screw in the last quarter.

The pressure quickly ejected when the impressive Doris – stimulated by his recent call to the Irish team for the Six Nations – gathered Luke McGrath’s smart, flashy pass and made his way for the game’s first attempt.

Six minutes later, Leinster added their score with a well-functioning rolling maul from the line-out, when replacement front-rower crossed Tracy in the corner.

Byrne kicked the conversion and that was as good as it could be for the visitors, who did enough to keep Benetton at bay.

