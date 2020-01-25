Leigh shooting: A burning stolen car may have been used by a shooter, police say

advertisement

A burning vehicle found a mile from a gunfight may have been the gunman’s getaway car, police believe.

The upper and lower floors of a semi-detached house on Henry Street in Leigh were blown up shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

advertisement

An Opel car parked in front of the property was littered with bullets.

Now Greater Manchester police believe that a car set on fire a mile away could be used by the shooter. The burned-out car – a gray Volkswagen T-Roc – had been stolen from Liverpool.

A neighbor told the general manager: “I was watching TV and heard three or four bangs. I went to the window and saw someone running away. A car parked outside. A man got in and it sped off.”

A burning car was found shortly after the shootout.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Police are trying to determine whether the attack was caused by a Salford shootout that killed 22 people in the past 12 months.

Three Wigan shootings in the past year are believed to be related to the Salford shootings and a shootout against a middle-aged couple in Crumpsall, Manchester.

In a statement, GMP said, “The police are asking for information after a firearm firing in Wigan.

On Thursday morning, the police stayed at Henry Street in Leigh at the scene

(Image: MEN)

“Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, firefighters were called to reports of a car fire on Henry Street in Leigh.

“Officers participated and found evidence of firearms discharges aimed at the vehicle and a nearby property.

“A short time later, firefighters called the police for reports of a car fire on Broadwell Drive in Leigh.

“Officials have participated in and found a stolen vehicle. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the incidents are related.

“No injuries were reported. No arrests were made. An investigation is ongoing.”

We now have our own Facebook page where you can find the latest news, events and community news in and around Wigan.

To keep up to date with what’s happening in Wigan, Atherton and Leigh – and to participate in the discussion – follow the page here.

Reporter Tom George reports on everything Wigan has to offer for the Manchester Evening News. You can follow him here on Twitter.

GMP Detective Inspector Phil Housley of Wigan said: “The investigation is ongoing and we believe that the public in the Pennington region, particularly in the Henry Street and Broadwell Drive areas, may have information that could help us. I would contact you to contact us.

“Incidents of this kind are understandably worrying, but I want to reassure the general public that we believe this was a targeted attack and there is no reason to believe that they are at risk.

“Firearm incidents are handled with the utmost seriousness, so a team of committed officials are investigating and I can assure citizens that we have an obligation to bring those responsible to justice for this dangerous behavior.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 0161 856 7042 specifying 2823 or 2815 dated January 22, 2020.

Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers – can call anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news. We are also on Instagram.

When you’re on the go, the M.E.N. App brings you closer to the latest news where you live. The app is available on iPhone and Android and can be customized to provide you with the latest information.

The latest news, the latest information about your football club, the selection of events of the week and the latest trips – you can customize the app to your liking. Our push notifications help you highlight the greatest stories for you first.

Download it here on iPhone and Android.

advertisement