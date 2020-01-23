advertisement

Leif Vollebekk from Montreal packed his last album with the release of a video for the album ‘Apalachee Plain’. The cinematic exploration of this issue clarifies his search for a resolution while separating himself from someone he loves.

The video concludes his album, New Ways, released in November through Secret City Records. “New Ways” is the sequel to his album “Twin Solitude 2017”, a Polaris Prize finalist who earned him his first Juno nomination.

Video director, Joe Connor, used mixed media, portrait photography and vast Icelandic landscapes to create what he described as an “alien atmosphere.” It catches Vollebekk, glazed with rain, and only shares the stage with wild Mustangs and the picturesque background. The black and white cinematography and the simple landscape remove distractions and keep Vollebekk and his texts as a central point in the storyline.

The images of the horses came from a reconsidered memory. “A few years ago I drove through the painted desert and saw a lonely mustang running along the road. He looked so free. He seemed to know everything. That image came back to me when I wrote it, “says Leif.

The setting was nostalgic in some ways.

“I told Joe that I thought the Snæfellsnes peninsula would have the right feel for this song. It was years ago that I was there, but I often think about it, “Vollebekk shared. “When he sent me the images back, I heard the song better,” he said. “The harmony of Angie is somehow clearer and more beautiful than I remembered. The whole song now sounds better to me.”

Vollebekk wrote ‘Apalachee Plain’ in one meeting. However, it took many different forms until it came into the lamentable song that encapsulates this video. Originally Vollebekk wrote the song for the piano. When it didn’t play the way he thought, Vollbbekk picked up an acoustic guitar. With the addition of harmonica, pedal steel and layered vocals, the track began to change course. The end product was a soulful country song that was recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood with accompaniment from Australian singer-songwriter Angie McMahon and legendary pedal steel player Cindy Cashdollar.

“New Ways” is an intimate set of songs. “Everything I would never want to tell anyone – I just recorded it,” Vollebekk said. He compared listening to the album in its completion with reviewing a movie. “Now the moments didn’t feel fleeting – they felt eternal, almost doomed,” he recalled. “The songs spoke to me differently, but they had not changed. I just heard them in new ways.”

