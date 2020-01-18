Legislators in South Carolina are voting for clocks to no longer be reset but to keep daylight saving time

advertisement

COLOMBIA, SC – South Carolina state legislators voted to maintain daylight saving time all year round to end the annual fallback.

When the new bill comes into force, the South Carolinians will no longer set their clocks an hour later in the fall.

Senator Sean Bennett was a co-sponsor of the bill, which went to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk on Wednesday.

advertisement

“The public outcry is why on earth are we changing these clocks every year,” said Bennett.

Bennett said while estimating the extra hour of sleep, he realized that summer time is not popular with residents.

RELATED: Quick Summer Time Facts

While the Senate bill was passed unanimously, almost a dozen House MPs, including Chandra Dillard, voted against the measure.

“I’m a traditionalist,” said Dillard. “I think there is a reason why we have to continue like this. I think of our farmers and people with work plans and work commitments who get up at a certain time.”

Bennett said he realized that implementation would be difficult.

“How do we actually do that?” Said Bennett. “We expect the federal government to make a blanket statement so that states and municipalities can work together to find out these times.”

RELATED: Summer time ends in fall 2019: Science says it could harm your health

Although the South Carolina General Assembly voted for the law, Congress would have to give the state permission to stay at daylight saving time.

According to ABC News, states can only turn off time savings – which both Hawaii and Arizona did. That means they don’t “jump forward”. According to federal law, states have to take action in Congress before they can decide to save time permanently.

In March, North Carolina lawmakers proposed a similar bill. It was passed in the State House in April 2019, but has been blocked in the Senate since then.

RELATED: Legislators are proposing to introduce daylight saving time in North Carolina all year round

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

[daysToTranslate] daylight saving time [t] South Carolina [t] Sean Bennett [t] Chandra Dillard [t] dst [t] when starts [t] states that stay on dst [t] daylight saving time

advertisement