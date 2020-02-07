RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) – For a year and a half, a Virginia mother with seven young girls was frustrated by repeated delays in the case of domestic violence against her estranged husband because his defense lawyer had a privilege that most other lawyers did not. t have.

According to court records, the appeal process against her former husband, the NASCAR driver, has been postponed nine times because his lawyer, Republican lawmaker Jeff Campbell, signaled that he was too busy with legal transactions to go to court.

Lawyers who work or work at the Virginia General Assembly have a wide discretion to receive “lawfully” maintenance payments in their cases under certain conditions.

But, according to Miranda McClure, Campbell, a private practice lawyer from Southwest Virginia, is abusing this privilege to solve the divorce case and wear it down.

“This whole process was just a nightmare,” said McClure, who testified against her husband when he was tried in a lower court for assault and assault and was preparing to testify again.

Legislature survival has been criticized in other cases in Virginia and elsewhere. The late Del. Norfolk’s William Robinson Jr. was accused of abusing the law in the 1990s.

In Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and television station WSB-TV reported last year that House Speaker David Ralston had used a similar privilege to report cases of child abuse, cruelty, assault, terrorist threats, drunk driving, and other crimes to solve .

Court files obtained from The Associated Press as part of a public document application that included a sample of Campbell’s work show that the privilege has been claimed in at least 30 of his cases since late 2016. In many cases – including cases involving drug possession and kidnapping – Campbell has used the privilege multiple times. Other documents show that he appealed to it in a civil child maintenance allowance.

“The dataset is what the dataset is,” Campbell said when asked by AP.

In the McClure case, Campbell said every sequel was requested for a reason. Some were requested because his client and Miranda McClure were involved in a negotiation agreement, he said.

Miranda McClure confirmed that divorce negotiations are still ongoing, but said she has no intention of asking the Commonwealth to drop the charges.

She said her husband, Eric McClure, was abusive throughout her marriage. Eric McClure drove 288 starts in NASCAR’s second-rate Xfinity series for 14 years, but suffered racing injuries that forced him to stop driving after the 2015 season. Since then he has made a start and has dealt with health problems. The AP was unable to reach McClure by phone, and a relative refused to comment on his behalf.

Miranda McClure said he was sentenced to a youth and household relationship court after suffocating and beating her in front of her children. She said her 9-year-old daughter called 911. An official came to find the mother with a handprint on the face, according to a criminal complaint.

Assistant Smyth County’s attorney for the Commonwealth, Brendan Roche, said his office had no objection to the first continuities in the McClure case. They then began to object, but state law gives lawmakers and lawyers broad permission to use the privilege.

“We want the case to be dealt with – both for us and for the victim,” said Roche.

Virginia’s court records cannot be searched extensively for all cases where a lawyer uses the privilege. However, AP’s few records show Campbell more than any other lawyer or lawyer. These records only cover litigation and do not include two major jurisdictions in northern Virginia that use their own case management systems.

The lawyer with the second highest number of cases with holdings is the Republican Del. Terry Kilgore, another Republican from southwest Virginia. He was involved in a dozen cases where inventory had been used since 2017, as the records show.

Kilgore represents Miranda McClure in her divorce proceedings and has not relied on the privilege in this case, the court clerk said. Kilgore said the privilege is sometimes necessary because he lives there – more than five hours from the capital. Campbell’s Marion law firm is more than four hours from Richmond.

According to the state code, legislators are entitled to holdings 30 days before or after a meeting. However, the General Assembly did not postpone several special sessions in 2018 and 2019, so Campbell and other lawyers from the legislature were able to exercise the privilege, even if no legislative work had been done.

Campbell’s use of the holdings was first reported by Virginia Lawyer’s Weekly and Smyth County News & Messenger, detailing how Campbell used them to delay an open government case against the Smyth County Board of Supervisors.

The law professor at the University of Virginia, Darryl Brown, said the law “appears to be an almost comical example for legislators who think of a special privilege.”

“Legislators have no particular claim that court hearings are more uncomfortable for him than for any other busy person who does important work,” Brown wrote by email.

National Center for State Courts analyst William Raftery said his group has never had a final look at the use of such privileges in all 50 states. But at least 17 others have similar provisions, he said.

Steven Benjamin, a defense attorney in Richmond and former president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, has the right to use the conservation privilege because he also serves as a special advisor to a Senate committee, but this is rarely the case. Nevertheless, he described the provision as essential.

Without them, “there would always be a tension between a lawyer’s civil service as a member of the legislature and his professional responsibility,” said Benjamin.

Miranda McClure said the process had exhausted her and the privilege needed a second look.

“You just feel like the judicial system is failing you,” she said.

Associated Press author authors Jenna Fryer contributed to this report.

