Tomorrow’s legends are back and more than a bit famous now. Who loves the superhero spotlight? And how did her latest lark – a documentary – match Sara’s somber mood?

The legends are after the publicly aired exploits of the fourth season finale in Hey! World Japanese celebrities haggling drinks. Of course, Nate basks in the turmoil and re-enacts how he was “changed” by his two-minute death – and yet he can’t get rid of the fact that “something doesn’t feel right”. This is, of course, a nod to Zari’s erasure from the legends’ past, where she was immediately replaced by her brother Behrad (who appears to be quite a stealer). Mona is now acting as a literary agent for Mick aka Rebecca Silver, while Gary made fairy godmother Nora make a wish by making him Constantine’s apprentice. At the beginning of the episode, Charlie’s intention, or lack thereof often, is underlined by her decision to jump off a jump ship, for no other reason than boredom. Oh, and Gideon spits out gibberish because he got infected by some kind of “phantom data” while Sara was gone.

With the Time Bureau closed by Congress, Ava tries to return to Uncle Sam’s benevolence by bringing “full transparency” to the Waverider missions – by leaving a documentary crew on board. When Sara returns from her long mission (the “crisis” crossover), Ava asks the team not to raise the late Oliver Queen. However, Ray enchants his “contemporaries” (and the doc crew) with stories about the struggle with Superman, this handsome devil.

A class 5 time quake will soon put the reassembled team into action and take them to Russia, where Rasputin is put to rest around 1917 – until he jumps out of his coffin to live another day! When John made his underworld contacts with Gary, he found that Rasputin was an evil soul, turned upside down by Astra, who is now “making money” in hell. (Nate and Ray are debating calling these new villains “bad culprits” or “bad guys”, but Mona agrees with the much slimmer “encores”.) During their first approach to Rasputin, Nate manages to add the encore amaze the prospect of television fame; Grigori, in turn, leads Nate to remember a woman from his changed past, although he still misses her name and face.

In the middle of the Rasputin, Ava finds it difficult to help Sara mourn Oliver. (Your first stitch on a thank you undelivered sympathy card is just wrong!) When Sara notices that everyone was too busy playing in front of the cameras to ask how she is doing, Ava explains that she asked the gang not to remind her of Oliver’s death.

“Don’t you remember me? Did you think I could just forget …?” Sara wonders. “You still have no idea what I saw out there. Countless earths died. I became a Paragon and traveled back to Big bang. We restarted the universe and now nobody remembers what we changed. You can see why I want to talk to my friends about it. Instead, I get cameras in the face. “

Sara’s outburst sends Ava on a hectic cleaning frenzy, where she tells us about the flattering performance she once received from herself. But the women later smooth things out in the middle of close combat with Rasputin and his hypnotized thugs with a smack – the highlight is their tandem takedown by Rasputin, after which they share a romantic near kiss. (Ugh, Ray!) Ray makes up for his bad timing when Sara throws the atom into Rasputin’s cake hole, causing Ray to make an effort to detonate the encore. “Size matters!” Is the camera-ready slogan of the atom.

The legends gathered for a press event at the end of the documentary follow Sara’s leadership and announce that their Waverider adventures were mere camera magic and bullying, that they’re just a bunch of cheats. (“The special effects were questionable,” says Mona, the victim of so much CGI.)

The Waverider mission is said to continue, even though it has set off on its own. It is now financed by a Faberge egg that Mick stole in Russia. Mick later praised the romantic prose Mona invented for a love letter to Rasputin’s crush so much that he invited her to take on Rebecca Silver. Mona likes to accept this, but says that she has to concentrate while he, as the author, juggles two lives with seemingly falling earnings – and therefore leaves the team. (Sorta. Ramona Abish Young repeats this season.)

To pay Astra a visit, Constantine devours part of Rasputin’s split butt (ewww is correct!) And uses a spell to carry him down to this country. Meanwhile, as Gideon tweaks, Nate gets a glimpse of a Princess Leia-like shot that a beautiful brunette made for him.

“Nate, if you see that, you’ve changed my future at Hey! World,” says the woman. “I don’t know where I will be or who I will be, but I know I love you. Find me.”

Gee, Zari, maybe next time leave Nate your name ?! Help a guy out!

