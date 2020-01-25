advertisement

Biz Markie performs at the House of Blues in downtown Houston on Friday, January 24, 2020

Photo: Jamaal Ellis, employee

Biz Markie performs at the House of Blues in downtown Houston on Friday, January 24, 2020

Biz Markie performs at the House of Blues in downtown Houston on Friday, January 24, 2020

Photo: Jamaal Ellis, employee

Legendary DJ Biz Markie plays the best of the 80s and 90s in House of Blues in Houston

Hip-hop legend DJ Biz Markie took Houston partygoers on a nostalgic ride through the 80s and 90s of Friday night at the House of Blues in Houston.

Rotating hits, from “Rapper’s Delight” from Sugar Hill Gang to Madonna’s “Holiday”, takes Markie fans on a danceable journey back in time with his inspired choices. So what glorious era did the numbers that set the foot on the dance floor have? Markie has a strong opinion about this. In an interview he once weighed the musical merits of the two decades and one came on top.

“They were both great, but I have to say the 80s, because then I started,” Markie said. “I was also hot in the 90s.”

Markie, also known as Marcel Hall, has developed an indisputable place for himself in hip-hop history. He is known for his Top 10 “Just a Friend” from 1989. In his debut studio album “Goin” from 1988, he demonstrated his talent for beat boxes.

