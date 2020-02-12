Josie Saltzman finally gets the makeover that her portraitist has always wanted.

“I’ve been talking to Julie Plec and Brett Matthews (executive producers of Legacies) about Dark Josie since I was cast,” Kaylee Bryant recently told TVLine and other outlets during a set visit. Regarding the time Josie set Penelope on fire, she admitted: “It was clear that something was really dark in this girl. I somehow had the picture of what Josie would mean to me, and that – mixed with hair, makeup and wardrobe, as well as Julie’s input – culminated in this gothic schoolgirl look by Katherine Pierce. It was a very interesting ride. Just as Josie goes on a trip, Dark Josie goes on a trip. “

When he spoke of Katherine Pierce, Bryant also revealed that the hairdresser from Legacies had received a picture of Nina Dobrev’s legendary character as a reference for Dark Josie’s new black Do. And it’s only fitting because the sneaky lookalike has long served as one of Bryant’s personal inspirations.

“I had seen Caroline lose her humanity, Katherine Pierce, Kai Parker – all these iconic characters in the TVD universe – who had a very obvious darkness, and they were always my favorite characters,” said Bryant. “I knew it was in the plans (of the producers) for my character to do it, but it’s exciting to see everything and the fact that my character is now the monster of the week.”

Are you looking forward to meeting Dark Josie on Thursday (The CW, 9 / 8c)? Write a comment below with your thoughts.