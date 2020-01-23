advertisement

The Salvatore School became the battlefield of the legacy on Thursday when the monstrous messenger of the necromancer led every witch, werewolf, vampire and fairy (?!) Against each other.

Identified as “an Arab monster that whispers uncertainty and feeds on discord,” the creature sparked a widespread war, putting Hope against Landon, Dorian against Emma (welcome back!) And everyone else against … well, everyone else.

In fact, the only person who didn’t appear to be affected by the monster’s manipulation was Wade, who theorized that he was misdiagnosed as a witch. During his Coven Day lecture, Wade said he believed he was actually a fairy – a theory that turned out to be 100 percent accurate. And if Landon hadn’t jumped on the monster and put his trust and belief in calf, we might never have seen him spread these beautiful wings.

Although Wade could prevent the creature from destroying the Mora Miserium, it was only a temporary solution. Alaric’s suggestion to wrap the hourglass in cement and throw it into the lake was received by his daughters with the appropriate amount of eye rolls, but Lizzie had a better plan: work with the school’s witch community to create a new Ascendant and to trap the damn thing in a prison world. And it worked! Unfortunately a little too good

Yes, the witches managed to successfully move the Mora Miserium to another realm, but they didn’t notice that Alyssa Chang (ugh!) Secretly connected the new and old ancestors and made them bring the entire Saltzman family in to transport the prison world created by Lizzie and Josie the size of half a liter all those years ago. As Alyssa Emma explained, it was a repayment for what she and Alaric did to the students – a mystery that I expect will continue to unfold in the coming weeks.

Imagine Alaric, Josie and Lizzie’s collective surprise when they suddenly appeared in the prison world with the Salvatore Mansion theme with … Sebastian? (I’m not saying “I told you”, but I knew that Lizzie’s boyfriend wouldn’t leave her voluntarily. Alaric has something to do!)

Elsewhere this week …

* Josie experienced another vision of her darker self and this time warned her not to let the Mora misery break. And while I’m usually cheering on the good guys in this series, this vision makes me curious about Josie’s potential darkness. Now tell me: leave! It! Break!

* Hope thought she was doing the right thing by telling Landon her honest concerns (“I don’t want you to be the hero – the hero is never the one who stops”), but her doubts about his fighting skills only hurt him , And possibly their relationship.

* Alaric has scheduled his first official appointment with Sheriff Mac. I am sure they will have a good time if he can escape from the prison world at some point.

Your thoughts on this week’s fairy, surprising episode of legacies? Add a comment below.

