Left with Lev Leviev: the era of tycoons in Israel is over - Israel news

Like a death scene played by a ham actor, the demise of the Israeli tycoon class was a lengthy and painful affair. Even when the phenomenon seemed to be taking its last breath, another spark of life came from a wannabe tycoon or a veteran who was unwilling to accept the inevitable.

Amidst this agony, the news that Africa Israel Investments was removed from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange after 47 years this week was a relatively subdued moan. But in many ways it signals the end of an era that no one should regret.

Just as America had its golden age at the end of the 19th century and Russia has its oligarchs today, Israel had its tycoon class in the first decade of the 21st century. Not quite on the scale of John D. Rockefeller or Andrew Carnegie or even Mikhail Friedman or Viktor Vekselberg, Israel’s tycoons nevertheless had their fingers in almost every economic area, invested abroad and were well-known names. They looked omnipotent and unstoppable.

Lev Leviev, who acquired Africa Israel in 1997, was one of them. He used the company to build a real estate empire in the United States, Russia and Eastern Europe and even bought Gottex, whose skimpy swimsuits seemed to contradict his ultra-orthodoxy. Leviev spent generously, including the marquee assets of the old New York Times building. At that time he also bought the most expensive house in the UK.

In retrospect, Leviev spent generously but not wisely. Both purchases – NYT headquarters and the house – were made when the real estate market crashed into a wall in the middle of the global financial crisis of 2008.

Two years later, in 2010, Africa applied for and won debt relief from Israel. Six years later, the debt had to be released again – and this time Leviev got out. He is said to be living in Moscow these days.

Nochi Dankner before he goes to prison to begin his sentence, Ramle, December 22, 2018.Ofer Vaknin

After lengthy negotiations and a few false starts, what was left of Africa was sold to Lapidoth Capital at the end of last year.

Africa Israel, once one of the largest conglomerates of TASE, is now a subsidiary of a company that is aiming for the TA-125 index of the top companies on the stock exchange, but has not yet reached it.

The history of Leviev / Africa Israel follows more or less the same trajectory as almost all tycoons and their empires. Nochi Dankner had to relinquish control of the IDB group in 2013 and is now spending time for securities violations. Eliezer Fishman also lost control of his empire and was declared bankrupt. Schaul Elowitsch had to hand over his Bezeq-based telecommunications empire to the creditors. He faces violations of securities and an indictment for his role in Case 4000.

Slaves to their own hype

There is a second generation of tycoons, but they are not on the rise in business like their predecessors. Some, like Lapidoths Jacob Luxenburg, are mini-tycoons; others, like Eduardo Elsztain, who has taken control of IDB, are struggling to keep their empire alive. The Corporate Concentration Act, passed by the Knesset in 2013 in response to the abuse of tycoons, makes it almost impossible to create business empires on the scale that last-generation tycoons could.

What brought the tycoons down was pure hubris. They came on stage when it was easy to raise money, and the Israeli capital markets were not high enough to surpass the image of the tycoon’s business genius. The tycoons were dangerously convinced that they were indeed masters of the universe.

I remember he met one of them when the global financial storm escalated in late 2007. He was sitting in a huge conference room high above Tel Aviv and told us that Israel was too small a field for him and that it would also be investing more abroad. He boasted of his powerful overseas allies, his philanthropy at home, and his ability to navigate the increasingly troubled waters of the financial markets.

His self-confidence was so deep that it seemed less arrogant and simple.

But that trust was a fatal mistake. Within Israel, the tycoon class proved less ingenious than the ability to pull strings with bankers and regulators and to use inside information and compliant boards. Abroad, however, the tycoons had no such clout. It turned out that they also had no entrepreneurial skills. It was no coincidence that these tycoons almost never invested in technology, let alone founded a company. You needed acumen, not just friends in the right places.

Now that the dust has settled, it must be said that the tycoons haven’t done as much damage to the Israeli economy as the hysterical media that was reporting at the time. They left tens of billions of shekels in debt, but the government didn’t have to save them or the banks that lent them money.

On the other hand, their contribution to the economy was almost nil. The tycoons were reindeer, not entrepreneurs.

Our new tycoon class has a different name: “high-tech entrepreneurs”. Without a doubt, it’s an improvement over the old one. The technology tycoons found and build businesses. They earn their millions through hard work and innovation. You have created a globally competitive industry. The tycoon is dead, long live the tycoon.

