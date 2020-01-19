Leesburg converts intersections to four-way digits to improve safety

advertisement

New four-way stop signs have been installed at the intersection of W Meadow Street and N 3rd Street in downtown Leesburg.

Two intersections in downtown Leesburg will be converted into four-way stops to address safety and traffic concerns.

On January 7, officials from the city’s public works department installed four-way stop signs at the intersection of West Meadow Street and North 3rd Street. Temporary warning lights have been attached to the new signs on 3rd Street to provide additional information to drivers about the change. The lights stay there for about a month.

As of Tuesday, January 21st, the intersection between West Magnolia and South 9th Street will be converted into a four-way stop. Temporary flashing warning lights will be used on the new signs on the 9th Street side of this intersection to ensure all traffic is aware of the change.

Everyone is asked to exercise caution when navigating these areas when drivers and pedestrians learn about the new traffic patterns. For questions or additional information, please contact Deputy Director of Public Works Neil Gaines at (352) 435-9442.

