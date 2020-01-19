Lee Westwood fights triple threat against Abu Dhabi

advertisement

Lee Westwood was left with the challenges of fellow Englishmen Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood plus Victor Perez from France to reach the HSBC championship in Abu Dhabi with a final round of 67.

The former number one in the world was the leader from one day to the next and although his one-off lead was threatened, he claimed that one of the prestigious Rolex Series events of the European Tour brought his total number of victories to 25.

Fitzpatrick was at Westwood before the start of the day two and an impressive front nine saw him piling up the pressure.

advertisement

Congratulations @WestwoodLee 🏆

European Tour wins number 25. Incredible. # ADGolfChamps #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/hg2HZgfKIw

– The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 19, 2020

But the 46-year-old remained calm and continued to put on well to secure a two-shot victory with a final day five under to finish at 19 under overall and make him a winner in four different decades.

“It has been a good week,” Westwood told europeantour.com. “I didn’t really pay attention to what other people were doing.

“I tried to control myself, to control my emotions and to control what I am doing in the golf swing. I just succeeded.

“A small slip-up at 16. As I said yesterday, with what I’m working on, if I don’t do it completely, I hit a pull, and I hit a second pull-shot and actually pulled the putt like Well, but I have made some good photos and am really happy with the way I controlled myself. “

Westwood was 63 in the world who took part in the event, but the first win of an English player in the 2020 Race to Dubai should bring him to the top 30.

Fitzpatrick is already there and was delighted to start the year with a strong performance, he added: “Before nine, I had the feeling that I could do everything and managed to beat one putt for par, which was nice to have a Keep pace. Matthew Fitzpatrick of England follows his ball on the first hole (Kamran Jebreili / AP)

“Just at nine, I couldn’t do anything. It was just one of those days, but hey, that’s golf. I’m excited. It’s a great start to the year.”

Fleetwood, on his 29th birthday, carded a final round of nine under to end at 17 under, but was just too short to win the event for the third time.

He said: “You just concentrate on what you do and every time, every week that we play, someone starts playing great golf and at the moment that’s Lee.

“I am very, very happy with my weekend, I felt like I really played golf very well.”

Perez joined Fleetwood with a final round of 63 to come in second place, while Louis Oosthuizen finished fifth at 15 under.

Sergio Garcia finished sixth at Westwood and came in eighth place with Bernd Wiesberger from Austria, who was in the running at night with the Italian Francesco Laporta, but both men went through difficult final days.

advertisement