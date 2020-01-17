advertisement

Patriotism is in the heart of America. There is no better representation of that spirit than Lee Greenwood and his 1984 signature “God Bless the U.S.A”. It attracts hearts and crescendos with a dramatic orchestra, gospel choir and a vibrating drum line.

The song is not only an expression of American pride, but also serves as a tribute to a Korean Air Lines flight, shot down over the Russian coast by a USSR fighter jet. The date was October 1, 1983 and the event could be heard all over the world. All 269 passages on board died in the attack, one of the most cruel moments in modern history.

To process his emotions, Greenwood turned to music and “God bless the US” flowed out of him. “The song almost wrote itself. The words seemed to come naturally from the music and came forward with complete honesty, “wrote the singer-songwriter in a 1993 book,” God Bless the USA.: Biography of a Song “(co-author with the writer Gwen McLin van Leesburg. “They were an expression of my feelings of pride. To me, America seemed like a recklessness, a place where we have a chance to grow, intact and free.”

Greenwood told The Boot that he wanted to write the song “all my life.” When I got there, we were on the road 300 days a year, “he said. “I called my producer and said,” I have to do this. “I’ve always wanted to write a song about America and I said,” We just have to be more united. “

Greenwood brought the song to producer Jerry Crutchfield (Tammy Wynette, Brend Lee, Buck Owens), who raised concerns about the second verse early on. He advised Greenwood to add references to different parts of the country (“From the lakes of Minnesota to the hills of Tennessee / Across the plains of Texas, from the sea to the shining sea / From Detroit to Houston / And New York to LA” ) to appeal to a wider audience. Once finished, Greenwood presented the song to his label, MCA Records, but executives were wary to release it as an official single.

Later, on a trip to Los Angeles, Greenwood marched straight into the office of label president Irving Azoff and showed him the song. Azoff also liked the song, but he was uncertain about the chances as an official radio single in the radio climate. However, he promised Greenwood that he would record it, and it would appear on his next album.

Greenwood started recording his third studio album, You’t Got Good and Good Love Comin ‘, in early 1984. During the creative process it was decided to try ‘God Bless the U.S.A’ on the air. It was not an expected bang and peaked at number 7 in the country maps of the Billboard.

However, the song got its own life in the following years. Ronald Reagan used the song as part of his re-election bid at the end of 1984, and George Bush Sr. also used the sweeping anthem for his election campaign in 1988. It seemed to have found its audience, but it would not reach its original popularity until 1991 in the midst of the Gulf War. Greenwood re-recorded the song for 1992’s American Patriot album, which included his versions of other American songs, including “This Land is Your Land,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and “America the Beautiful.”

“God bless the US” has become increasingly popular over the years around important cultural moments. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the song revived in political meetings and wake, as well as in new patriotic memorabilia, and in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina it became a beacon of hope.

