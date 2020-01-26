LeBron James overtakes Kobe Bryant in 3rd place in the NBA rating | National sport

advertisement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant on Saturday night, finishing third in the NBA career standings.

The Los Angeles Lakers star hit the basket at 7:23 in the third quarter and waved to a crowd of Sixers who earned him a standing ovation when the spokesman announced the brand. The basket gave him 33,644 points.

“Keep pushing the game forward at KingJames. I respect my brother very much. # 33644 “, Bryant tweeted.

James entered 18 points before overtaking Bryant on the list and couldn’t quite get there in the first half. He scored six points in the first quarter, but had four sales that included an incorrect seat pass. He opened the second quarter with a layup and then went to the free throw line for his next four points and gave him 12.

He ended the first half 3 to 7, missed all three 3’s, had five sales and three fouls for 14 points.

The 35-year-old James scored an average of at least 25 points (25.2 ppg) for the 16th consecutive season and played 44 games this season. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the leader in the NBA career with 38,387 points and Karl Malone is second with 36,928 points. James is on the best way to overtake Abdul-Jabbar in about three seasons.

James passed Bryant in Philadelphia, where the five-time champion was born. Bryant, who spent his entire career with the Lakers, ended the race with 33,643 points. With an allusion to Bryant’s nickname, James scribbled “Mamba 4 Life” on his Nikes against the 76s.

James, who has played in eight consecutive NBA finals, has 6,911 postseason points with Cleveland and Miami that don’t count in the official total. The top four goal scorers in NBA history played for the Lakers, who signed James as a free agent in 2018.

“Just like a fan, you step back and just look at all your work no matter where you go. It’s unique. He does it with class,” said Brett Brown, the 76er coach, before the game. “In addition to all of his success and the attention he receives every day, he doesn’t seem to blink. He has character, he lives correctly, he acts correctly, he is probably the best player who has ever played our sport. “

