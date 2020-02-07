Among basketball players, LeBron James is not only the king of the court, but also the king of Instagram.

The Los Angeles Lakers star makes more money with sponsored Instagram posts than any other player in the NBA. According to data from HopperHQ’s Instagram Rich List and Instagram marketing platform Later, James is earning $ 300,850 per sponsored post, almost twice as much as the next player on the list, Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry, who makes $ 155,100.

James is arguably the most famous athlete in the United States. He has 54.7 million more followers on Instagram than any other basketball player.

HopperHQ states that its calculations take followers, audience demographics, and engagement levels into account. If available, information from a player’s agent was used to further consolidate the data per post.

LeBron James’ salary from the Lakers this season is $ 37.4 million, the sixth highest mark in the NBA. That’s just over $ 451,000 in a regular 82-game season. In addition, James has made millions out of court in a number of business deals, including his stake in Beats by Dre

and his investment in Blaze Pizza. It is also possible that LeBron’s Nike

According to the GQ, the contract value alone could ultimately exceed $ 1 billion

James, 35, is a 16-time NBA All-Star, a 4-time MVP and a 3-time NBA champion. James’ Lakers can compete for an NBA championship again this year – he won two championships with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers are currently sitting comfortably on the ranking list of the NBA’s Western Conference as the all-star break approaches.

While James’ earnings per post are high for NBA standards, he’s still far from Instagram

Top professional athletes on social media. According to HopperHQ, Cristiano Ronaldo earns $ 975,000 per Instagram post.