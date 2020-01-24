LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA All-Star 2020 Captain for Second Consecutive Year The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

When the NBA’s 69th all-star game ends in Chicago on Sunday, February 16, we know who the starters will be to show off the league’s great showcase.

For a second year in a row, LeBron James (6,275,459 fan votes) and Greek freak Giannis Antetokounmpo (5,902,286 fan votes) will be the captains of their conferences and teams. As the leading voters, they are asked to select the players from the pool of starters who were named alongside the announcement of their captain honors. The All-Star design will be officially released on February 6th at 7 p.m. on TNT. ET.

Fans make up 50 percent of the votes, while media panels and NBA players each make up 25 percent.

Bron Bron (captain) is joined by his team-mate Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Luka Dončić (6,111,735 fan votes).

For the East All-Star starters we are Giannis (captain), Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakim, who took a starting place in his first All-Star appearance, Kemba Walker and Trae Young (2,829,969 fan votes) were also the first Times. Star.

As expected, Young, Siakim and Dončić were very emotional when the news was announced when they learned that the voters had paid them such an honor.

Of course, these announcements also scratch NBA fans’ heads. Some believe that Portland Trailblazer’s Damian Lillard and Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler deserve the first allusions, but with a league of talent, it is understandable how they can be brought under control.

BUT that doesn’t mean they won’t be playing on United Center in Chicago during the All Star game. Butler and Lillard are one of the many names that will definitely be blocked when the All-Star reserves are announced exclusively on TNT next Thursday (January 30th).

Names like Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal from Washington, Ben Simmons from Philadelphia, Jaylen Brown from Boston and Jayson Tatum, Domantas Sabonis from Indiana and Kyle Lowry from Toronto and Butler top the list of potential reserves of the Eastern Conference.

Over at the Western Conference, Nikola Jokic from Denver, Damian Lillard from Portland, Chris Paul from Oklahoma City, Paul George from Clippers, Russell Westbrook from Houston, Rudy Gobert from Utah and Donovan Mitchell are strong candidates for reserve points.

TNTs Inside The NBA crew revealed their selection of NBA All Star reserves, which should also spark serious debates.

Regarding the selection of captains for their teams that are still in the air, LeBron indicated that he was not playing favorites when asked if he would choose his Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, when making his first choice ,

Well, we just have to wait and see what it looks like should we expect a great all-star game. One thing we do know is which sneakers can be seen on some of the player’s feet when they enter the field. You can see the full lineup of Jordan Brand and Nike Basketball kicks when you come here.

–

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

