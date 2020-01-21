advertisement

“We have four F-14s and four Sukhoi-25s, which is enough to defend our airspace,” said Iraqi chief of staff spokesman Abdel Karim Khalaf. Defend Who? He didn’t mention that. It is doubtful that the spokesman has expressed the opinion of the Iraqi government, which is currently negotiating with U.S. government officials about the withdrawal of American troops from Iraq.

Apparently there will be no retreat in the near future. The U.S. government has made it very clear that it is not planning to withdraw its forces – at most some of them will be relocated to new locations. In the meantime, if the interim government in Iraq and the regime in Iran thought that the murder of Iranian Quds leader Qassem Soleimani would bring about the change, they would find that their main problem is not the American presence – it’s the demonstrations that are again full power was recorded in the streets of Baghdad and in southern cities such as Basra and Nasiriyah. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets over the weekend, with well-known demands for Iran’s exit from Iraq and the displacement of American troops.

advertisement

Security forces killed two demonstrators, hundreds were injured and many were arrested. The fire, which had been extinguished for a few days immediately after Soleimani’s murder, was rekindled, and with it the final call to hold new elections and allow the interim government’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to return to power. Now, about two months after the Prime Minister’s resignation, the heads of the major parties still have to agree on an alternative to him or on their next political move.

An injured protester is hospitalized in clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters in central Baghdad on January 20, 2020. Khalid Mohammed, AP

Lebanon continues to burn. Hundreds of demonstrators in Beirut and Tripoli in the north took to the streets to demonstrate against the regime. They burned tires and threw stones, caused the Central Bank branch in Tripoli to close and called for the formation of a new government – which, like Iraq, is not visible on the horizon.

Hezbollah’s head, Hassan Nasrallah, warned that Lebanon would be destroyed without the formation of a new government. On the other hand, his street opponents instruct him to be the main character – and perhaps the only one – who is responsible for destroying the country and preventing any political solution.

In both countries, the public is once again demonstrating its power to overthrow governments, but no regimes. About three months ago, people called these demonstrations “the new Arab spring,” called the dead Shahid (martyr) for democracy, and called the security forces “killers.” But neither in Iraq, Lebanon, nor Iran, where demonstrators are still taking to the streets, have the protests managed to offer an alternative tour?

The social network activists who use the megaphones in the city squares, the stone throwers and those who burn tires are not familiar to the public. If and when elections are held, they will not become members of the new governments as long as “the system” continues to manage government mechanisms.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The difference between Iraq and Lebanon is that Iraq has a potential economic infrastructure based on the fifth largest oil reserves in the world. Lebanon has no real resource to guarantee the settlement of the huge debt of around $ 90 billion, around 155 percent of its GDP. But even with the enormous resources of Iraq, it is in huge debt and, like Lebanon, suffers from deep corruption that strengthens the ruling class.

Lebanon has a loan of around $ 11 billion that has been pledged by the donor countries, and this amount could theoretically help to repay part of its debt or at least to rehabilitate part of its economic infrastructure. However, these commitments will not result in a single dollar unless there is a reliable government that can ensure that the money is used for the right goals.

To change “the system” is not enough to remove Hezbollah from the center of its political power – Lebanon enjoyed economic prosperity for many years, even when Hezbollah was part of the government and parliament. As in Iraq, the regime’s ethnic makeup, division of loot among large ethnic groups, and belief that the country is an oligarch dictate legislation and the distribution of wealth among power groups.

In both countries the magical solution is “Chnocrats”, but instead proposes a “technopolitical” government, namely a government in which the ministers are politicians with “a touch of expertise”.

Hezbollah has no desire to hear from experts. The group calls for a government that represents all sectors – in other words, a government that is no different from its predecessor. Until recently, designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab insisted on the appointment of an expert government, but realized that he could not convince those with legitimate interests who agreed to appoint him Prime Minister.

An anti-government protester in Beirut, January 19, 2020. Hassan Ammar, AP

In Lebanon and Iraq, ethnicity and tribalness have developed into political parties that fight in formal areas such as parliaments and governments. Unlike more established countries such as Egypt and Jordan, parliament is of real importance here as a legislator, and there is active opposition to the government – and above all, a public that is aware of and uses its power. This is a public opposition that is mainly based on the younger generation, which threatens at least half of the population. The question is whether this generation will succeed in translating their aspirations into a political victory.

advertisement