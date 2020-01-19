Lebanon police fire tear gas at protesters after clashes in Beirut - Middle East News

advertisement

The riot police fired tear gas in the Lebanese capital on Saturday and sprayed water cannons near Parliament to disperse thousands of demonstrators after clashes during a march against the ruling elite in a severe economic crisis.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun urged the army and security commanders to restore calm after the clashes in central Beirut.

advertisement

Aoun urged them to “protect the security of peaceful demonstrators, public and private property, and restore calm in central Beirut,” the president’s office said.

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 56

Haaretz Weekly Ep.56

The clashes started when some demonstrators started throwing stones at the police stationed near the Parliament building, while others removed street signs and metal barriers and hurled them at security forces. Protesters also threw fireworks at the police.

When clashes broke out in central Beirut, thousands of other demonstrators from three different parts of the city later came to join the demonstration.

The Lebanese Red Cross said 30 people were hospitalized while 45 others were treated locally.

Lebanon has witnessed three-month protests against the political elites that have ruled the country since the end of the civil war from 1975 to 1990. The demonstrators accuse politicians of widespread corruption and mismanagement in a country where one of the world’s largest debt ratios has accumulated.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The demonstrators called for a “We won’t pay the price” demonstration on Saturday afternoon in relation to debt of approximately $ 87 billion or more than 150% of GDP.

Panic and anger filled the public as they watched their local currency, which had been pegged to the dollar for more than two decades and had lost more than 60% of its value on the black market in recent weeks. In the already heavily indebted country, which relies on imports for most of its basic goods, the economy has not grown and foreign inflows have dried up.

In the meantime, banks have introduced informal capital controls that limit the withdrawal of dollars and foreign transfers.

Earlier this week, demonstrators carried out vandalism in a main business district in Beirut, which was mainly directed against private banks.

In addition to the crisis, Lebanon has been without a government since Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on October 29 to meet an important demand from the demonstrators.

Prime Minister-elect Hassan Diab was expected to announce an 18-member cabinet on Friday. However, at the last minute there were disputes between political groups, which undermined his latest attempt.

advertisement