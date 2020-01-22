Lebanon is the government with the support of Hezbollah and allies

advertisement

Lebanon formed a new government under Prime Minister Hassan Diab on January 21 after the Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies had agreed on a cabinet that urgently needed to tackle an economic crisis.

The heavily indebted state no longer has an effective government since Saad al-Hariri left its premiere in October, prompted by protests against politicians who have collectively put Lebanon in the worst crisis since the 1975-90 war.

The new Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said Lebanon needed foreign aid to save it from an unprecedented situation that had forced people to “beg dollars” with the banks and be scared of their deposits. He also described the coming maturities of the national debt as “a fireball”.

Iran-backed Hezbollah and allies, including President Michel Aoun, appointed Diab as prime minister last month, after efforts failed to make a deal with Hariri, Lebanon’s most important Sunni leader and a traditional West and West ally. Gulf Arab states.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks at a press conference after his government is announced in the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Weeks of arguing over portfolios among Hezbollah’s allies held an agreement until Tuesday, when the heavily armed group delivered an ultimatum to its allies to close a deal or experience the consequences, sources familiar with the aforementioned talks.

The cabinet consists of 20 specialized ministers, supported by parties. Wazni, an economist who had served as an advisor to the Parliament’s Financial and Budget Committee, was nominated with the support of Parliament’s President Nabih Berri. Nassif Hitti, a former ambassador to the Arab League, was appointed Foreign Minister with the support of Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement.

Diab described his government as a technocratic “rescue team” that would work to achieve the goals of demonstrators. His first trip abroad would be to the Arab region, in particular the Gulf.

But analysts said the role of Hezbollah meant that Diab would have difficulty gaining foreign support.

Protesters took to the streets of Beirut when the government was announced. The police fired water cannons at stone-throwing demonstrators near the parliament who tried to dismantle newly erected barricades. “This government does not reflect us,” said Rabih Al-Zein.

The absence of a government had made Lebanon desperate because ordinary people suffered in the crisis.

Anti-government protesters flee the tear gas canisters fired by riot police during a protest against the new government, near Parliament Square, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

A liquidity crisis has led banks to restrict access to cash and to collapse the Lebanese pound. Jobs have been lost and inflation has risen. In the past week, hundreds were injured in collisions between the security forces and demonstrators.

“Every government better than a vacuum”

Hezbollah is classified by the United States as a terrorist group, and Saudi-led Saudi Arabia and the Arab Gulf states that have provided financial assistance to Lebanon in the past have been deeply concerned about its increasing influence in Beirut for years.

“It will certainly not be easy for a government of this type to convince the outside world to help Lebanon,” said Nabil Boumonsef, deputy editor-in-chief of the newspaper An-Nahar.

Hariri and his future movement have remained outside the government, along with the loyal anti-Hezbollah Christian Lebanese armed forces party and the progressive socialist party of Druze leader Walid Jumblatt. “Every government is better than a vacuum, because what’s coming is harder,” Jumblatt wrote on Twitter.

Mohanad Hage Ali, a fellow in the Middle East Center of Carnegie, said the new “one-color” government could further polarize Lebanese politics. The absence of Hariri meant that old Sunni-Shi’ite tensions could be reactivated.

One of the government’s first tasks will be to decide on how to deal with government bond repayments, including a $ 1.2 billion euro bond that will expire in March.

Wazni told Al-Jadeed TV that the government needed “a clear position” on the maturing euro bonds. Lebanon’s union of currency traders said on Tuesday that it had decided to set the exchange rate at a maximum of 2,000 Lebanese pounds against the US dollar in agreement with the governor of the central bank. The pound has been officially linked for more than two decades to 1,507.50 to the dollar. Diab expressed the hope that the currency would become stronger.

