Lebanon arrests US citizens and falsely claims to have reported for Haaretz - Middle East News

The Lebanese government announced on Monday that it had “arrested a Lebanese US citizen for live streams of recent Beirut events for Haaretz” and called the publication “an enemy Israeli newspaper”.

According to the statement, “a State Security patrol managed to track and locate the location, according to social media news about a person who broadcast the events in Downtown Beirut live for the Israeli Haaretz daily, and suspected a person of the the events filmed had the same footage that appeared on the side of the enemy newspapers. ”

In the official Lebanese declaration, the man was identified as Nicholas A., “an American citizen residing in Beirut; he claimed to be a freelance journalist”.

Haaretz clarifies that no journalist has reported on the Beirut protests for the newspaper and that there is no connection to the detained US citizen.

The live video feed on Haaretz’s Facebook account was an official Reuters video feed. Haaretz did not receive this video directly from anyone other than Reuters.

