Lebanon announces the formation of a new government in a deep economic crisis - Middle East News

Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday, the presidency said after the Shiite Hezbollah and its allies signed an agreement on a cabinet that must deal with the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Highly indebted Lebanon has been without effective government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister in October under pressure from protests against state corruption and waste – the causes of the crisis.

Two senior political sources informed Reuters that the cabinet would consist of 20 ministers with economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister. In a Twitter post last Tuesday, Hezbollah’s Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said a new government was “hours away”.

The problem has become more pressing since hundreds of people were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces over the weekend. Ordinary Lebanese are severely affected by restrictions on access to cash, a slump in the Lebanese pound, job losses and inflation.

Two high-level political sources previously told Reuters that any issues that had delayed an intergovernmental agreement had been resolved.

Heavily armed Hezbollah and its political allies have not been able to agree on the composition of the cabinet since former Education Minister Hassan Diab was appointed Prime Minister more than a month ago.

Diab was brought to the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, and spokesman Nabih Berri was to follow, political sources and local media said.

The government is expected to be made up of specialists rather than politicians – a demand from demonstrators – but political parties have tried to use the specialists’ names themselves to maintain the cabinet’s influence.

