Lebanese struggle to make ends meet but despite the new government's rising cost of living - Middle East News

Lebanese consumers, who are struggling with the cost of living as a result of the economic crisis, are likely to face even greater pressure if more local pounds and less US dollars are put into circulation, which drives inflation up.

Lebanon has long relied on a steady flow of money from its overseas diaspora to fund its financial system. But that was stalled when belief in the political elite collapsed.

Economists estimate that the annual inflation rate rose by 30% during the crisis that escalated in October. The pound has collapsed against the US dollar in the parallel market and a liquidity crisis has bitten.

This detracted from consumer purchasing power and prompted some to withdraw pounds from banks as unofficial capital controls restricted confidence in the banking system and access to dollars.

Arlette Mattar, 54, midwife and mother of three, reduced the essentials, eliminated sweets and restricted the purchase of items such as handkerchiefs and hygiene items.

Arlette Mattar, 54, mother of three, in front of a supermarket in Beirut, Lebanon, January 23, 2020 TOM ARNOLD / REUTERS

“The cost of living is high now,” she said in front of a supermarket in a bourgeois district of Beirut. “When I shop now, I only get what I need.”

While the pound, which has been pegged to the dollar for 22 years, has been the official currency, the greenback has long been used as an alternative to transactions. Some consumers who bought with dollars say they are now using pounds.

“Today we know that the most important thing is food. It is necessary that one lives. This affected all Lebanese families,” said a beautician and mother of two who asked only to be identified with her surname Boutros.

It had tightened spending on goods like cleaning supplies.

The Lebanese economy relies on imports. Hani Bohsali, president of the consortium of importers of food, consumer goods and beverages, estimates that the cost his members pay for overseas suppliers has increased by around 40% since October mainly due to the exchange rate devaluation.

Higher costs were passed on to retailers.

“It is terrible,” said Bohsali. “There are no longer any trade facilities with banks, so liquidity is scarce. What you have in your pocket today is what you have, and it is difficult for us to do business.”

Lebanon finally formed a government under Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday after three months of political paralysis and street protests, but it still has to solve the crisis and win over investors and foreign donors.

Although Venezuela’s and Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation was not under control a decade ago, economists warn that Lebanon could get closer to this problem without a solution to the crisis.

The Lebanese riot police blocked a road to parliament during clashes with anti-government protesters, Beirut, Lebanon, January 22, 2020AFP

This week, the central bank announced that newly printed £ 50,000 notes would be released. The M1, which includes cash in circulation and sight deposits in pounds, grew 45% in early January compared to the previous year.

Oxford Economics’ Nafez Zouk believes the pound market will flood while the dollar is rationed, which will aggravate inflation and increase the depreciation of the pound in the parallel market.

“There will be more inflation net-net,” he said. “Let’s say 50% goes under the mattress and 50% goes into circulation, which still weakens the exchange rate and is still inflationary.”

