On Tuesday there were clashes between Lebanese demonstrators and security forces near the parliament building in central Beirut, where the new cabinet is expected to present its policy statement before a vote of confidence.

The meeting takes place amid a debilitating economic and financial crisis, the worst in Lebanon for decades. The police threw a strict security guard into the area, and special forces and riot police quickly opened roads blocked by demonstrators to prevent ministers and lawmakers from reaching parliament.

“No trust,” sang some of the demonstrators. The meeting should start before noon and last until Wednesday.

Lebanon has been hit by protests against the government since October. Demonstrators call for extensive reforms and an end to a political class that they consider corrupt and incompetent, and blame them for the rapidly worsening financial crisis. The protests forced former Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab is expected to read the new government’s political statement, which includes a rescue plan to free Lebanon from its economic and financial crisis, which was the worst since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war.

A group of demonstrators surrounded a cabinet minister’s car, Demianos Kattar, on the way to the nearby government headquarters and threw eggs with their fists before the army and police pushed them away.

Security forces fired tear gas on another street that led to Parliament, where demonstrators were able to remove part of a huge concrete wall. In other streets, troops forced demonstrators from the middle of the street to let traffic flow.

According to a copy of the government statement released by the local media, it includes an “emergency plan” and reforms in the areas of justice, finance and administration, as well as fighting corruption and fixing the country’s finances.

Lebanon has one of the highest debt ratios in the world at over 150% of GDP and has worsened in recent years without economic growth and high unemployment.