Learn to receive the gifts that God sows among Protestants

In this week of prayer for Christian unity, Pope Francis encouraged Catholics to see Christians of other traditions as gifts to receive, realizing that the Holy Spirit sowed graces everywhere.

Every year the week of January 18-25 is devoted to prayer for Christian unity, in response to the prayer of Jesus at the Last Supper, that his followers would be “one” as he and the Father are one.

The annual prayer week is given a theme chosen by different groups around the world. This year’s theme is hospitality, chosen by the communities Malta and Gozo. The Holy Father noted how he spoke in Acts of the Apostles just two weeks ago about the event that forms the basis for the theme: when Paul suffered shipwreck in Malta and received hospitality there, bringing people the gift of the gospel.

Hospitality is an “important ecumenical virtue,” the Pope said.

First of all, it means that we recognize that other Christians are really our brothers and sisters in Christ. We are brothers and sisters. Someone will say to you: “But he is Protestant, he is Orthodox …”. Yes, but we are brothers in Christ.

The Holy Father further said that when we are hospitable to our brothers, it is not a one-way street, because they become gifts for us. Like the Maltese, he said: “We are being repaid because we receive what the Holy Spirit has sown herein, our brothers and sisters, and this also becomes a gift for us, because the Holy Spirit is sowing His graces everywhere.”

Ecumenical hospitality requires one willingness to listen to others, with attention to their personal faith stories and the history of their community, religious communities with a different tradition than ours. Ecumenical hospitality means the desire to know the experience of God that other Christians have, and the expectation of receiving the spiritual gifts that accompany it. And this is a mercy, discovering that this is a mercy.

The Holy Father noted that this was not well understood in earlier times. He told about a case from Argentina from “long ago” when Catholics burned the tents of evangelicals who came to do missions in the country.

“We are brothers, we are all brothers, and we must show hospitality to each other,” he said.

The same seas

Pope Francis continued to think about being a challenge for all Christians to face together plight of migrants, since the same sea on which Paul was shipwrecked is “another dangerous place”. He expressed his fear that after 2000 years the situation would be worse in a sense.

Migrant men and women all over the world face risky journeys to escape from violence, to escape from war, to escape from poverty. Just like Paul and his companions experience the indifference, the hostility of the desert, the rivers, the seas … Very often they are not allowed to land in ports. But unfortunately they sometimes come across the much worse hostility of men. They are exploited by criminal traffickers. Today! They are treated as numbers and a threat by some rulers: today! Sometimes inhospitability throws them back, like a wave, in the direction of poverty or the dangers from which they fled.

Francis said that we Christians must work together to show migrants the love that God has revealed through Jesus.

The divorces that still exist between us prevent us from being completely the sign of God’s love. By working together to live ecumenical hospitality, especially towards those whose lives are most vulnerable, we will all become Christians – Protestants, Orthodox, Catholics, all Christians – better people, better disciples and a more united Christian people. It will bring us even closer to oneness, which is God’s will for us.

