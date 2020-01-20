Learn the story of Brantley Gilbert's Mercury Cougar from 1968

advertisement

Brantley Gilbert is known for his many number 1 hits such as “Bottoms Up”, excellent songwriting skills (for example: “Al Kinda Party” by Jason Aldean) and the image of bad boys. But do you think you know Country in Taste of Country’s? video about Gilbert, fans will learn much more about indigenous Georgia, including the story behind his prized possession: a 1968 Mercury Cougar.

Gilbert loves this car so much that the album art on his debut album, Modern Day Prodigal Son, has the speedometer of the car. He was the proud owner until he had to sell it for quick money to keep his tire on the road. $ 4,000 later, the car was no longer his property, but the new owner said that Gilbert could later buy it back for the same price.

Unfortunately, the owner went back to his word, and when Gilbert experienced success in country music and returned to get the car, the price had risen – much. The hero in this story? His then other, national star Jana Kramer, who spoke with the owner and helped get the sweet ride back where it belongs: in Gilbert’s garage.

Watch the video above for more information about Gilbert’s (good and bad) decisions that have made him the superstar he is today, including a near-tragedy, which number of his is about Kramer and more.

