What should you watch out for among the four former Texas football players who were invited to the NFL Draft Combine 2020 later this month?

This should be a better number of prospects for the NFL 2020 draft from the Texas football program than last year. Texas produced two potential early selection rounds between former Senior Star Wide Receiver Collin Johnson and Senior Start Security Brandon Jones in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But even Johnson and Jones have a lot to prove before the 2020 NFL draft is complete. The NFL Combine is usually the largest remaining awareness event since the Senior Bowl is now in the rearview mirror. In the Senior Bowl, a pair of Texas exes competed against Johnson and the other wide receiver Devin Duvernay.

Duvernay could be a name that appears in the early to mid-round of the draft pick conversation. But he would have to have a large NFL combine that demonstrates its speed and strength in a confined space in all tests and showcases.

There were over 300 NFL draft prospects invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. It seems insignificant that Texas only has four former players who were invited, but there could be more than the chosen design time.

Chase Young and Jeff Okudah from the State of Ohio as well as quarterbacks like Joe Burrow from the LSU and Justin Herbert from Oregon are the best candidates among these participants.

You can view the entire list of people invited to the NFL Combine here through NFL.com.

Here’s a look at the four former Texas Longhorns football players who were invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Draft Combine.