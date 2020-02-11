There is new music from LeAnn Rimes when the singer debuted her first song LovE Sessions, a cover of Selena Gomez ‘No. 1 single “Lose You to Love Me”.

In the bare bones version of Rimes, the singer sits at the piano in her house in Los Angeles next to her creative partner Darrell Brown. In her version, Rimes remains just as emotional as the original, as it gently pulls out the pop hit.

Rimes spoke to Billboard about her decision to cover “Lose You to Love Me” and said: “Lose You to Love Me” is a beautifully written, honest account of a woman who puts her heart in the foreground and about the drastic Process in which one sometimes has to go through to heal from a broken heart. “

She added: “It’s a beautiful ballad that you don’t hear that often in pop music.”

Rimes plans to release more cover versions of songs later this month. She gave hints of what some of these songs would look like, and said that a song “had a great moment at the Grammys this year.” The “Blue” singer also announced that she will cover a Bon Iver song.

Rimes describes her new series as “raw and real and sometimes completely crazy” and revealed her methodology: “It’s basically a way to have fun with music. Love is a big topic that needs to be addressed and not everyone is in a relationship with a lover, so we cover all the basics, from falling in love to heartache. “

As for her own new music, Rimes says she is on the way: “We write and record while we speak.”

