Celebrities and fans continue to mourn Kobe Bryant with some of the most touching honors. On January 26, the day that Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others died in a helicopter crash, Leah Remini went on Instagram to pay homage to the late Lakers icon.

“What a sadness, so many hearts broken. Nine people have been tragically taken today,” Remini wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers to all those who have lost their relatives, in the agony of losing a daughter, a husband, a father, a sister, a brother, a friend … may they find the strength to heal – give them eternal rest. Let the light shine on them forever. May the souls of all deceased rest in peace by the grace of God. “

In addition to their caption, Remini included a photo of Bryant and Gianna sharing a cute hug on the basketball court.

Many thanked Bryant, Gianna, and the other victims of the crash in the days after the tragic incident. Vanessa Bryant even thanked Instagram a few days after the tragedy to thank fans for their support in such a difficult time.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this terrible time. Thank you for all prayers. We definitely need them,” she started the emotional contribution. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my dear husband Kobe, the amazing father of our children, and my beautiful, sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and amazing sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

“We are devastated for the families who lost relatives on Sunday, and we share their grief very closely,” Vanessa continued. “There are currently not enough words to describe our pain. I console myself that Kobe and Gigi knew they were loved so deeply. We were so incredibly blessed to have her in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too early. “

On her Instagram, Vanessa also announced that there would be a public memorial to Kobe and Gianna at the Staples Center on February 24. The date has a special relationship with Kobe and Gianna, since the date of the celebration of life matches the date 24 basketball player’s Lakers jersey number. The monument also falls on the second month of the year, which is due to Gianna’s number 2 jersey.