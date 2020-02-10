Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 01:53 PM CST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 1:53 p.m. CST

WACO, Texas – The League of Women Voters hosts a meet & greet to give voters the chance to meet candidates who will appear in the main election.

The event will take place on February 10th from 6.30pm to 8pm in Knox Hall.

There are 19 candidates who have confirmed their participation. You stand for offices at district, state and federal level.

The purpose of the meet and greet is that voters ask questions to the candidates. You will receive a handout with a list of all the main candidates who have been invited to the meet and greet and the table numbers of the participating candidates.

Please take 10-15 minutes to reach the museum (100 Texas Ranger Trail, Waco, TX 76706) for construction on I-35.

Knox Hall is in the back of the museum.

Instead of turning in the parking lot, follow the driveway backwards. We kindly ask you to hand in your belongings and drive your car up the driveway near Baylor Law School or back to the front parking lot at I-35 to provide voters with the best parking.