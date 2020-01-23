advertisement

The Israeli left condemned Benny Gantz on Tuesday, saying that he had “fallen into the trap of the right” after declaring that if he were elected prime minister on March 2, he would push for the annexation of the Jordan Valley.

Labor Gesher Meretz chairman Amir Peretz said at an election rally in Be’er Sheva that Gantz ‘Kahol Lavan could “jump into the arms of the far right” if the left wing does not get enough votes.

Peretz also emphasized that the question of annexing the Jordan Valley “should be decided in negotiations and within the framework of a comprehensive agreement”.

Gantz said on Tuesday that he would work to further Israel’s annexation of the Jordan Valley after the elections.

“If Kahol Lavan decides that they want to be right-wing, give it to them. If we’re big enough, we’ll be the ones who control and decide the character of the next government,” said Peretz.

Meretz ‘Nitzan Horowitz, who had partnered with Peretz’ party to form the united left party, said: “Unfortunately Benny Gantz and Kahol Lavan have fallen into the trap of the right … In our campaign and in the government we will be a part of us to take a clear political line and call for a political initiative for peace and security. ”

Peretz also discussed corruption cases by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said that he “could not be a role model or a symbol for my children”.

According to Peretz, “the legal debate is very important … but the moral debate is even more important. It is not [only] a question of whether it is illegal or not”.

Also on Tuesday, Netanyahu spoke at the launch of the Likud campaign in Jerusalem and vowed again “to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the North Dead Sea … without delay and without any veto by Ahmad Tibi [High Level Legislator of the Common List] Not only will we not uproot anyone, we will apply Israeli law to all Israeli settlements without exception. ”

Netanyahu also claimed that “he will bring historic peace agreements with other Arab countries.”

The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud abbas, responded Tuesday to statements by Netanyahu and Gantz on the annexation of the Jordan Valley that this would eradicate the foundations of the political process and put the entire region in a dangerous new phase of instability.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that Israel would exercise sovereignty over the West Bank and the Jordan Valley in response to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh’s statements that the Palestinian Authority made a distinction between A, B, and C areas in the Palestinian Authority The Palestinian Territories have been canceled.

Israel’s two major left-wing parties, Labor-Gesher and Meretz, announced on Monday that they will meet in the Israeli parliamentary elections on March 2. Gantz welcomed the merger and said that Israel needs a party to be left to the centrist Kahol Lavan.

Horowitz had previously said: “So Gantz is also for the annexation … If this is Kahol Lavan’s answer to the hollow election promises of the right – there is a lack of trust. If this is actually his intention, 40 percent of the territories are one-sided annex and destroy. ” any chance of an agreement – it shows a lack of common sense. I don’t know which is worse. In one way or another it is clear that there is nothing for left-wing voters in Kahol Lavan. ”

