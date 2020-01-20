Leading Indian businessman from the UAE arrested in Delhi - News

advertisement

Claimed violations of more than Rs10 billion.



NRI businessman C.C. in the UAE Thampi has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi, India, and is being investigated for alleged violations of more than Rs10 billion and other charges, under anti-money laundering legislation, officials told the media.

The ED arrested him on Friday evening in the aftermath of investigations against Robert Vadra, son-in-law of congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who allegedly involved money laundering of assets worth GBP 1.9 million in the UK. Thampi was sent on Saturday evening in three-day ED detention by special CBI judge Arvind Kumar.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Kerala businessman was summoned by the central office in the past to question his alleged ties with the Indian businessman Vadra and the hiding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Companies in the UAE

Sources said he has several companies in the UAE, including real estate and a hotel chain. He is also the owner of the popular Kerala restaurant chain Nalukettu, she added. Thampi is also the owner of a technical college in Kerala.

A source close to the businessman told Khaleej Times: “He has not been in the UAE for several months now. I assume the problems against him started about two to three years ago.” The source added: “I don’t think his companies, especially the hotel and catering industry and F&B in Dubai, would directly influence that.”

The staff at restaurant Nalukettu in Ajman said that companies continue as usual.

Thampi from the holiday group had fallen under the scanner in another case because of alleged unlawful approval by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) of an engineering course at the Thrissur in Kerala in 2009.

The companies investigated by the ED, as part of the two FEMA reports on the cause issued against him, are Holiday City Center Private Limited, Holiday Properties Private Limited and Holiday Bekal Resorts Private Limited.

Thampi: A typical story from rags to the rich

Starting with odd jobs after moving to the Middle East in the 1980s, the story of Thampi is a rag-rich story.

Coming from the Thrissur district in Kerala, Thampi’s life changed for the better after he ended up in the Middle East in the 1980s.

Started with odd jobs, he started his own company. After working for nearly a quarter of a century from his business base in the UAE, he now owns a range of companies in various sectors and at multiple locations both in and outside the Gulf Country, ranging from educational institutions, resorts, distilleries and real estate.

Thampi is expected to be presented at Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Tuesday at the end of his pre-trial detention on January 21.

(With input from PTI, IANS)

