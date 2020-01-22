Leadership is not what you think it is, says the author - The B.C. Catholic

advertisement

What makes someone a great leader?

Ask Dr. Alex Havard and you get a somewhat surprising answer. The Paris-born founder of the Virtuous Leadership Institute says that great leaders display humility, leading them to bring out greatness in others.

Havard graduated from one of France’s leading legal schools and worked as a lawyer in Europe before discovering his mission: igniting hearts for greatness and teaching the classical virtues as the basis of real and effective leadership through his Virtuous Leadership System.

Virtue is an old word. We don’t hear much about it anymore. In fact, we hear more about values ​​than about virtues. But this apparently old word still has important meaning and relevance today, especially when it comes to greatness and leadership.

I first met Havard about eight years ago in Ottawa at an event on Parliament Hill, where we were introduced by a common friend. We soon discovered that we shared a common perspective – that the basis of leadership is character and that our world needs virtuous leaders.

I was with the Catholic Christian outreach, a movement dedicated to evangelism and leadership development. CCO believes in making investments in the faith and character of our young people and our community, and so the work of Havard and his Virtuous Leadership Institute resonated. We started to use the ideas and principles of the institute in the training of our staff and student leaders.

Havard says he was inspired by the greatness he saw in his parents, grandparents, ancestors and mentors. “But at the same time I saw waves of kindness breaking over the world.”

He saw the need “to restore a virtuous approach to leadership, a vision to achieve greatness by bringing greatness to others.”

It is an unusual message in today’s world where we usually think what the greatness of a person is based on what they have done or what they have achieved. In fact it is a bit more. Greatness is a reflection of who a person is. In short, what we see with really great people is the best of what it means to be human. We see excellence of character. We see their virtue.

Havard, who lives in Moscow, speaks to target audiences around the world from business and education professionals, university students and teachers, military and government leaders, as well as families and young people. He only comes to North America once or twice a year, so it’s a rare and special opportunity to have him for two events in Vancouver this week.

On Friday, January 24 at 7 pm at the Fairmont Waterfront, Havard presents “The Business Case for Character,” which discusses how organizations can have a truly significant and lasting impact they need to have great leaders. He will share inspiring and practical insights on how developing the character of leaders pays for organizational success and enables people to find a deeper meaning, purpose and passion for their lives. Go to www.vlvancouver.com for more information and to register for this event.

On Saturday, January 25 at 9.15 p.m. at the John Paul II Pastoral Center, Havard presents “Bringing greatness into others”, in which he discusses how everyone has the potential to be a great leader by trying the best in those around them away. He will present insightful and practical wisdom about the specific virtues regarding leadership and how we can cultivate them in ourselves and in the lives of others: our families, communities, churches and workplaces. For more information and to register, visit www.virtuousleaders.ca.

Former Governor General Georges Vanier (a loyal Catholic) once said, “Tell me the character of the youth of a nation, and I will tell you the future of the nation.”

By giving virtue in our society, the future of Canada becomes so much brighter.

