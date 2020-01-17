advertisement

“Leaders around the world, failing to invest sufficient resources in core health priorities and systems and endangering lives, livelihoods and economies,” said the World Health Organization (WHO) that presented its latest list of urgent global health challenges for this decade has released.

“Public health is ultimately a political choice. Countries invest a lot in protecting their people against terrorist attacks, but not against the attack of a virus, which can be much more deadly and economically and socially much more harmful. A pandemic can bring economies and nations to their knees. That is why health protection can not only be a matter for the health ministries, “said the WHO.

It added that countries need to realize that health is an investment in the future.

In response, a senior official from the Ministry of Health noted that the Union Ministry of Health “allocates more resources for the coming year”.

A publication issued by the central government noted that the Department of Health sought “unrestricted funds to help fund gaps in primary health care in the United States.” It has also asked for performance-based incentives – a composite health index to encourage Declare to demonstrate annual performance. “

“The Ministry of Health has projected the need for first-line care funds to address infrastructure shortages, health workers, support AB-HWCs, National Ambulance Service and Funds for Medicines and Diagnostics. For a 5-year period, a total of £ 5.38.305.38 crores fund has been projected, ”said the release.

Meanwhile, the WHO has also mentioned: climate change, access to medicines, epidemic, antibiotic resistance, growth of harmful products etc. as major challenges for this decade.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, said in his statement: “We face shared threats and we have a shared responsibility to act. With the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals deadline approaching fast, the General Assembly of the United Nations underlines that the next 10 years must be the “decade of action”.

“This means advocating national funding to address gaps in health systems and health infrastructure and to support the most vulnerable countries,” he added.

