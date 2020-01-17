Leader for Life: Putin shows Israelis what to fear - Israel News

advertisement

The Russian government’s resignation announced on Wednesday surprised many people around the world. For anyone who knows President Vladimir Putin, however, this step didn’t seem too surprising.

Putin also announced on that day that he would implement a reform that would delegate the powers of the next president to the Russian Parliament and Prime Minister and subject the President to the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint ministers.

Putin’s proposed amendments propose that he be appointed chairman of the State Council, the status of which will be strengthened in the constitution. In this way, Putin paves the way for the “leader for life”.

Putin has been strengthening his tyranny in Russia for 20 years. During this time he took steps to suppress the illusion that Russia could become a free democracy after the fall of the Soviet Union. He changed the constitution to expand his influence on power, intervened in foreign affairs, eliminated enemies inside and outside Russia, built strongholds in the developing world, and built a domestic and global leadership brand that he used as a powerful weapon. Putin has become a role model that many other leaders in the world want to emulate, and for good reason: most of his country’s citizens support him, even after his popularity has waned with the decline of the Russian economy.

Executives such as Viktor Orban in Hungary, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey and Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines know the Putin label and its power. These guides are a living demonstration of how the 20th century liberal pendulum swung back in the 21st century and brought authoritarian autocrats to power. Prominent among them is China’s President Xi Jinping, who amended the constitution in 2018 to extend his term of office indefinitely. He did so after years of leadership rotation ensuring that there would not be a single ruler in the emerging economy.

Putin’s rule in Russia was limited by law. He should withdraw from the presidency by 2024 and not fight again. Between 2000 and 2008 he had served two terms as president, if the law allowed it. Then he appointed himself Prime Minister and his confidante Dmitry Medvedev “incumbent” president until he completed the legislation that allowed him to become president again in 2012 with an expiry date in 2024.

Prime Minister Medvedev, Putin’s constant buddy, was not ashamed to admit that the resignation of the cabinet should strengthen Putin. “The President has made some fundamental constitutional changes … and in this context we as the government will give the President of our country the opportunity to make all the necessary decisions,” he said.

The takeover of Xi, Putin and Erdogan takes place in countries where there is little or no democratic tradition. But it should teach us an important lesson. The hope that bad bullying leaders “go home someday” needs action and support, otherwise it will die. Over the past decade, and particularly in the past two years, we have seen how greed for power has also driven the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has waged a war on the judicial system, the police have no permanent commissioner, ministers are on a whim to sow chaos and serve as prime minister’s lackey, and crazy bills are often suggested. One of the biggest black spots is the State Comptroller’s Office, which has become between a hilarious Ephraim Kishon parody and a Netanyahu-style Ministry of Truth.

Support for Netanyahu is waning, as the last two campaigns have shown. Support for Putin has also declined in Russia in the past two years, not only because of the weak economy, but also because of pension reforms that have driven people out onto the streets in protest. In Turkey, Erdogan’s party has lost local elections in the two major cities. In China, Xi faces a courageous uprising in Hong Kong and a protest vote by the Taiwanese citizens, who elected President Tsai Ing-wen for another term in support of China’s independence.

All of this is encouraging, but not enough. It should encourage us to do more, not less to protect democracy, and to reject the perverse idea of ​​the “leader for life” represented by the Netanyahus Toadies junta in Israel.

When Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader in Russia, tweeted that Putin’s only goal was “to become the sole leader of life, to take over the ownership of an entire state and adequate wealth for himself and his friends,” he said us Israelis.

