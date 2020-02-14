The “disappointed” chairman of the Wigan Council has struck back the “mixed messages” of the transport secretary about the future of part of HS2.

Grant Shapps said the “writing was on the wall” for the Golborne spur, which he “would deliver” for the expected cost of up to £ 3 billion.

His comments came in response to a question from Leigh’s conservative MP James Grundy, a long-time opponent of the proposed rail link.

The 12.1 km route would leave the HS2 route between Crewe and Manchester before crossing Golborne and Lowton and rejoining the West Coast Main Line south of Wigan.

However, according to Coun David Molyneux, the incentive is seen as the key to making Wigan a gateway for high-speed trains and having “tremendous positive impacts” on the district’s economy

The Chairman of the Labor-led Wigan Council has now asked Mr. Shapps for clarity on phase 2b of HS2 – the part of the project that the Golborne spur falls under.

Coun Molyneux said: “A letter to the Wigan Council received by the Secretary of Transportation this week states that the government remains committed to phase 2b. However, as part of an integrated plan for the railways in the north, a further assessment of the current designs will be made.

“It is disappointing that media comments have been published that go much further, particularly emphasizing that the Golborne spur could be reconsidered.”

Wigan will be one of the few places across the country where there will be a high speed train station. Coun Molyneux will help make Wigan a “regional transportation hub”.

Several alternatives to the spur were planned – such as upgrades to the West Coast Main Line or a link south of Golborne – but were rejected.

“Significantly improved connections for the north will also make a major contribution to balancing our country’s economy,” said Coun Molyneux.

“Further uncertainties and mixed messages about aspects of the project are anything but helpful for everyone involved.”

A DfT spokesman said: “HS2 is crucial to increase the capacity of our railways, improve connections across the country and rebalance wealth and opportunities.

“The Golborne link is considered part of the integrated rail map to ensure that people in the north of England and Scotland benefit from improved rail links in the fastest and cheapest way.”