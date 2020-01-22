Lay's searches for Virginia smile to appear on millions of chip bags

advertisement

America’s favorite potato chip brand is looking for local people in Virginia to give millions of stars!

Do you know someone who does his best to make other people smile? Nominate them via this link and they might win a leading role in the new Lay’s campaign, which will benefit Operation Smile.

To refine his search, Lay’s conducted his very first Smiles Survey to map the happiest parts of the country and bring joy to people. In Virginia, Lay’s says that the # 1 reason for smiling is nature.

Otherwise throughout the country:

Sports teams give residents in Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts something to smile about; Pennsylvania is particularly proud of its history; Michigan and Minnesota love their lakes; and food / restaurants score high for those in Louisiana, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

While 66 percent of Americans consider themselves happy, the state of New York reported the highest level of joy, followed by Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Arkansas, Connecticut, Alabama, and Indiana who are the top 10 most joyful states in America.

People across the country feel joyful for a variety of reasons, with people in the Northeast recording the seasons of their state, residents in the South winking at their friendly people, people in the West who love nature, and Midwestern people enjoying themselves from the feeling of a small city.

