In April 2018, the Prince family filed a lawsuit against the hospital, in which the singer was treated for a fentanyl overdose less than a week before his death in 2016. According to an Associated Press report, the lawsuit has now been “tacitly dismissed in recent months. “The suit’s defendants included the Minnesota doctor Prince saw in the weeks leading up to his death, and the Trinity Medical Center, Illinois hospital that treated the artist for an opioid overdose a week before his death April 21, 2016 ,

According to the AP, the plaintiffs have gradually released the accused from the lawsuit. Allegations against Dr. Michael Schulenberg, who treated Prince in his final weeks, was turned away in November. In addition, claims against Trinity Medical Center and Walgreens, the pharmacy that filled Prince’s prescriptions, were finally dismissed in August.

