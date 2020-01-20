Lawrence shows attitude in leading tigers on game-determining drive

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

– 30.12.2019, 07: 01: 03.0

Lawrence led the Tigers on a 94-yard ride to win the game

GLENDALE, AZ – While many Clemson fans felt palpitations and an increase in blood pressure in the final minutes of the Fiesta Bowl,

Dabo Swinney and

Trevor Lawrence was quiet and had fun on the edge of the State Farm Stadium.

advertisement

After 23-21 minutes, Clemson took command with a little over three minutes ahead and Lawrence built a 94-yard drive with four games that was only 78 seconds off the time that will go down in history and Clemson 29-23 A head start ensured that it would not give up.

But it was his attitude in the moments before taking the field that gave Swinney even more confidence in his signaling device.

“Well, I just said,” Let’s win, man. “Trevor [Lawrence] sort of took over the pack, to be honest,” Swinney said of the moments before the last trip. “He called the boys and just said, ‘Hey, man, I love you all. Let’s win this thing. “It was just a correct attitude. There was never a second that I didn’t think we wouldn’t win the game. That is an honest answer. Trevor and I talked about it on the sidelines: “Man, is it fun or what? I’m not sure how we’re going to win this thing, but we’re going to win the game and it’s going to be an epic thing. ‘

Swinney put his best players on the field and told them to win the game.

“Listen, they went straight down – they did plays,” said Swinney. “It is a well-trained team and this team also has a lot of heart and character. You saw that in them tonight. But we only talked about it, let’s settle in. We were ten employees and brought our best athletes to the field. That is what we do. We are all the way on four levels. We have plenty of time. left, so let’s win the game. He [Trevor Lawrence] had a nice quarterback draw. We beat Amari [Rodgers].

“Amari had been a bit quiet and hadn’t had much of an opportunity. I said to Amari: ‘You will get a big piece somewhere. Just stay focused, stay ready. “It was a huge piece by Amari. I think we came out right away and maybe put [Justyn] Ross at an angle just to give us a certain rhythm. If you put the drives together like this at the end of the game and get into a rhythm early, it is crucial that you turn off the first time. We did that and then just made big pieces. “

The points game for Travis Etienne’s run back was one that the Tigers had practiced in the weeks leading up to the Fiesta Bowl, but after it didn’t go smoothly during practice, Swinney spent time making sure that he and Lawrence were on the same side ,

“I actually went over and met him there just before the last trip, and we talked about two or three things that I thought we’d set up,” said Swinney. “And one of them was the play for Travis [Etienne]. We had operated a small quarterback counter there a few times. So it was set up. Doesn’t have to have a lot of protection. It is a really tough fake. He really did it beautifully and Travis found a way to get through the garbage and took it far. Just a huge win – I thought we might have hit a little too quickly, but it was kind of like “Maybe he was down” but then it’s up to you to win the game. ‘

Clemson awards team honors, Michael Dean Perry receives Dawkins award

Clemson defeats Blue Devils for the first time in two decades

advertisement