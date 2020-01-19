Lawrence says it wasn't his night, but better days are ahead for Tiger's quarterback

advertisement

David Hood

– Senior writer

2020-01-14

Trevor Lawrence leaves the field after losing to LSU.

NEW ORLEANS, LA –

Trevor Lawrence’s locker room was right in the door of the Clemson locker room and he was sitting in his chair, the cushions on, long after many of his teammates showered and got on the buses. Attacking coordinator

Tony Elliott went to Lawrence, sat next to him and smiled as he encouraged his quarterback.

Lawrence smiled at the spontaneous encouragement talk – better days will come. Meanwhile, Lawrence is dealing with the sting of his first college loss.

“Yes, it’s shit. I think the worst part is that you can’t go back and play with this group, ”said Lawrence. “So for me that’s the worst, only these seniors, especially the boys in front, some of the width. It will only – we will be fine. We’ll be coming back. But it sucks not to deal with these people the way you wanted to. “

Lawrence admitted that it was not his night.

“Yes, it was a lot of different things. First of all, I think the LSU has done a good job, ”he said. “They put a lot of pressure on them, they did a good job, and they swapped reports. But at the end of the day, I just didn’t play well enough to win. I missed too many plays, missed many receivers and it just wasn’t my night. ”

Clemson was only 1:11 in third place.

“Yes, both were certain. I think a couple of times they thought us through pretty well and they stopped us in 3rd place, then a handful, at least four, missed throws or only they did a good game on the ball, ”said Lawrence. “So there are many different things. But as I said, you have to play really well in the quarterback position if you want to win games like that, and I just didn’t do it tonight. “

Lawrence then said he had great respect for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Yes, I mean, he’s great. He is unbelievable. He is a great player. I have great respect for him and his trip and for the whole team, ”he said. “I have a lot of respect for them. As Trainer said, they play with a lot of character and class and beware of them. They hit us tonight and there were no excuses, but he sure played great. “

A bad game will not define Lawrence’s career and he said he is already looking forward to a better 2020.

“It was obviously a physical game. Any big game like this, if you play a really good team like this, it will be physical. Just little things that I know I can do, ”said Lawrence. “I can be more precise. I wasn’t exactly tonight. Didn’t get the ball where it needed to be, didn’t give my boys a chance, and it really comes down to giving them a chance, and I just didn’t do it well.

“You’re so busy looking for what’s next and a moment like this happens and you have to – man, it sucks, but you have to look back at what you did and we did some great things , and we definitely have a lot more ahead of us. But you just have to look back and enjoy all the things you have achieved, because what we were able to do is pretty amazing to be part of. I will only miss this group and I hate how it ended. But man, we did some really amazing things. ”

