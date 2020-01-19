advertisement

by David Hood

Senior writer

– 2020-01-10 14: 28: 28.0

Lawrence hugs Travis Etienne during the Fiesta Bowl

CLEMSON –

Trevor Lawrence is preparing for a street game against a large, fast and physical LSU defense, but he is also preparing for a final game this season with his brothers.

# 3 Clemson will play LSU # 1 of the College Football Playoff National Championship at Superdome in New Orleans on Monday night. This is a crucial home advantage for the team from the start.

“You prepare for a street game in the regular season like you do. We’re going to have a lot of fans there because we have great fans, ”said Lawrence. “But that’s difficult because it’s in their back yard and it’s mostly an LSU. It was mostly Ohio St. in Arizona, so it’s going to be similar, and it’s definitely going to be electric and really fun. “

The LSU’s defense occupies 29th overall defense and 28th goal defense this season, scoring slightly more than 21 points per game, but Lawrence said the numbers don’t always tell the whole story.

“They’re bigger boys, but they move well and they end up with a really good pass rusher. Your linebackers are solid and very fast, it’s hard to overdo them, ”he said. “Even with this linebacker (Michael Divinity) coming back, he’s more of a run-stopper, but still a really good player. He hasn’t played in the last six or seven games, so it will be different how they train him again, or No. 8 or whoever. The secondary gets all the attention. They play from man to man, but they do it well. They have really good cover skills, but they are a good defense to fly around with. “

Lawrence also knows that his tigers not only compete against the LSU, but feel like they’re holding an entire conference.

“The SEC is always well positioned. They have some really good teams, I’m not saying that at all, but a lot of them are just the media, ”said Lawrence. “There is more talk about them than about the ACC. It’s just different. The historically great teams like the FSU and Miami are a bit battered so we don’t have the full honor, but they do have a lot of good teams in the SEC so I don’t talk about it at all. But it is a product of the media and all of it in any case. We don’t see it as an ACC compared to SEC. We want to win every game we play. But as it is now when you hit a SEC team, add to your resume. These are definitely great games. ”

However, he hopes the Bayou Bengals will see the best version of the Clemson offense in the final game of the season.

“You haven’t seen our full potential. We didn’t play as well as we can, ”said Lawrence. “We had some games that we played very well in, but there are always more. But we look at all the details to see what we can do better. More needs to be done. ”

The game also offers one last chance to conquer the field with his brothers in the 2019 season.

“We are brothers. I have a feeling that we have been through a lot,” said Lawrence because he wanted to win for the seniors. “They have been together for the past two years and we have the experience that it is really cool in to be with these guys these moments. They build that bond over the years and it’s special. I’ll miss a lot of them after this year. We have people who are after them but it’s definitely something Special. ”

