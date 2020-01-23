Lawlor wants to start flying competition for Kilkenny

advertisement

Kilkenny full-back Huw Lawlor wants to see his side to give a winning start to their NHL campaign against Dublin this weekend.

“It’s been a big year. It was great to go to the final (All-Ireland) last year, but we were disappointed with how it ended. But that’s parked now and we’ll try again,” Lawlor said.

“It’s a new year with a new setup there, so we’ll give the competition a chance.

“You want to be competitive for the competition, but you also want to try different boys. I got my chance in the competition last year and went from there.

“It’s a mix of all the games you want to win and give everyone the chance to play.”

Kilkenny plays Leinster rivals Dublin, Laois, Carlow and Wexford in Group 2 of Division 1, while Clare presents the only Munster opposition to the Cats.

“It’s a funny group,” Lawlor said.

“It’s almost like a round robin in front of the Leinster round robin in the summer. We’ll try it well and see where it takes us.

“Every day when we go out, we try to win the game and try to get as far as possible to the table.

“There is no point in entering and not wanting to win: we want to be competitive and win every game. That is always the goal.

“At this time of the year we are only going to get started. It’s all about participating in the games and getting the competitiveness of things going.

“We have a long year ahead, so we get stuck.

“We first have Dublin and they swing very well and have done a lot of work. It will be a big test for us. “

New Galway meandering boss combines experience and youth in his first league match – Shane O’Neill’s side opposite Westmeath this Sunday has a strong central, including Joe Canning in the middle of the front.

Mayo boss James Horan gives competition debut to four players in tomorrow’s NFL Division 1 clash with Donegal – Oisín Mullin, Jordan Flynn, Bryan Walsh and Ryan O’Donoghue all make their first start for Mayo.

John Conlon of Clonlara is the captain of Clare’s senior hurlers for the 2020 campaign, while Tulla’s David McInerney will be the vice captain.

Waterford manager Benji Casey has mentioned a strong side to play against Limerick tomorrow night in their opening game in the Allianz Football League, while Cavan has appointed a 33-man panel for their clash with Armagh tomorrow night.

GALWAY (SH v Westmeath): E. Murphy, D. Morrissey ,, G. McInerney, TJ Brennan J. Coen, P. Mannion (c), A. Touhey, S. Linnane, T. Haran, D. Kilcommins, J. Canning, C. Mannion, J. Flynn, C. Whelan, J. Mannion.

Subs: D. Fahy, J. Fitzpatrick, J. Grealish, P. Killeen, A. Harte, S. Loftus, B. Concannon, N. Burke, E. Niland, S. Bleahene, T. Monaghan.

MAYO (SF v Donegal): D. Clarke, O. Mullen, B. Harrison, C. Boyle, P. O Hora, S. Coen, P. Durcan, T. Parsons, J. Flynn, B. Walsh, D. O’Connor, F. Boland , R. O’Donoghue, B. Reape, J. Carr.

WATERFORD (SF v Limerick): P. Hunt, D. O Cathasaigh, B. Looby, R. Flynn, D. Corcoran, S. O’Donovan, D. Ryan, M. Curry, M. Kiely, D. Guiry, J. Curry, S. Curry , C. Murray (c), B. Lynch, J. Gleeson.

CAVAN (SF v Armagh): C. Brady (Arva), C. Brady (Gowna), K.Brady, L. Brady, L. Buchanan, S. Cadden, R. Connolly, C. Conroy, E. Doughty, P. Faulkner, E. Fortune, L. Fortune, R. Galligan T. Galligan, P. Graham, P. Gilchreest, B. Kelly, O. Kiernan, C. Madden, B. Magee, G.McKiernan, J. McLoughlin, P. Meade, K. Monahan , N. Murray, S. Murray, C. O’Reilly, O. Pierson, M. Reilly, C. Smith, G. Smith, J. Smith, S. Smith.

