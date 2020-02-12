SIMILAR POSTS

Well that’s pretty damn cool: Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls MVP, will coach a ragtag hockey team in Disney + ‘s series restart of The Mighty Ducks, which has received a 10 episode contract straight to the show. Brady Noon (Boardwalk Empire) will also play as Graham’s TV son.

The series is, of course, based on the Mighty Ducks film trilogy from the 1990s, which started with The Mighty Ducks in 1992 and ended with D3 in 1996: The Mighty Ducks. In it, Emilio Estevez was seen as Gordon Bombay, a lawyer who was unlucky and coached a Minnesota-based youth hockey team.

At the restart, which takes place in today’s Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks developed from shabby outsiders to an extremely competitive, powerful youth hockey team. After the 12-year-old Evan (Noon) was cut off from the ducks, he and his mother Alex (Graham) set about building their own team of outsiders to challenge the competitive culture of youth sports.

Steve Brill, the creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, is back as the co-creator and executive producer of the new series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa (The King of Queens) are co-creators and will act as show runners and EPs. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will act as executive producers directed by Griffiths. Graham is a co-executive producer.

Graham is currently featured in NBC’s musical comedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

This is not the first time that the ducks appear on the small screen. Mighty Ducks: The animation series, which had no connection to the films except for its name, ran from 1996 to 1997 as part of the ABC program block “Disney Afternoon”.

Production of the Mighty Ducks live-action series is slated to begin in Vancouver this month before Disney will be bowed in late 2020.