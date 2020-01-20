Lauren Alaina's playlist Channels of friends and former tour bosses

advertisement

Lauren Alaina left early 2020 with her very first headliner That Girl Was Me Tour, which she started with two Nashville shows on January 15 and 16. While she was preparing for the tour, the singer was preparing a live show mode, and her playlist proves it: it is full of songs from artists for which she has been opened, as well as a contribution from her current opening act, Filmore.

Former tour manager Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton both appear on the list and Alaina notes that although she has been a fan of both artists for years, she has since also developed friendships with them on the road. “Jason has let me tour with him twice and he and his wife are good friends to me,” she notes.

Fans of Alaina’s throwback 2018 hit, “Ladies in the ’90s”, will find a lot of sing-a-long-ready girl power on this series of songs. Maren Morris and Whitney Houston both appear, as does country icon Martina McBride, who according to Alaina “has been a great friend and mentor for me”, as well as a musical inspiration.

advertisement

In addition to a series of country classics, Alaina throws in a current Post Malone favorite, as well as an outing from 1987 by English rockers Def Leppard that she associates with her early musical memories. “My father raised me with this kind of music!” she adds.

Whether you’re preparing to catch Alaina on tour this year or are just a fan of her energetic, big-hearted country music, there’s something for every country fan in the singer’s playlist. Press play below to listen on Spotify!

Listen to Lauren Alaina’s Playlist

10 things you may not know about Lauren Alaina

.

advertisement