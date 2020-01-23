Lauren Alaina 'Tells my story in a creative way' during the new tour

advertisement

Some artists get nervous about shows in their hometown, but not Lauren Alaina. “I’m the opposite of that,” she told The Boot with a smile before starting her 2020 That Girl Was Me Tour with two sold-out nights in Nashville on January 15 and 16.

“I can’t wait to show all my friends and family what I do. I can never play where my family is, never,” Alaina continues. “I actually do two Nashville shows and one Chattanooga show – and I grew up in Rossville, Ga. That’s just outside of Chattanooga! So I’m excited to do that. The people I grew up with and went to school with go to the show and see me. “

Alaina is even more than just enthusiastic for her family and friends for her first tour as headliner. She has been an opening act for ten years and now she cannot wait to put into practice all the lessons and ideas she has learned in that role.

“I’m so excited to play my own set. And it’s a longer set,” the singer notes. “It’s the most production I’ve ever used, and we’re really going to tell my story from front to back. It’s a very fragile set.”

Her long career as an opening act also tells Alaina’s approach to be a touring boss for the first time. Opening act Filmore accompanies her on the That Girl Was Me Tour and Alaina takes her responsibilities as head of the tour very seriously.

“I know what can be a major problem for any opening artist, and because I’ve been in that place for so long and now I’m a headliner, I think I have an opener mentality,” she continues. “I’m just trying to do the right things through him and his team, and make it the best possible experience for all of us.”

When it comes to handling openers well, Alaina learned from the best. “Do you know who did it so well for me? Cole Swindell, “she says. “When I went on tour with him, he treated me as if I was the headliner all the time. I remember thinking during that tour:” If I ever go in the head, I treat my openers like that. “

Swindell made a big impression on Alaina, simply because of how attentive he was, both in terms of working out great career-building moments for her and in terms of honoring the personal challenges that hit her behind the scenes.

“When my stepfather died, I was on tour with him,” Alaina explains. “He sent me flowers every day during the tour. Every city we went to after my stepfather died, he sent me flowers every day.

“And then I got him to sing with him every night. He thought,” If we make this encore, we need Lauren to have her own role. “He literally made that up! I heard him say it,” she adds. “I started at the top of the stage and sang ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’, and it was this huge moment that he didn’t have to give me every night. To be honest, it could have been his moment, and he indicated it me, the opener. So little things that he liked along the way, making me feel special and as if I needed to be there. “

Equally important, Alaina says headlining her own tour is also an opportunity to give her fans the level of the show they’ve been asking for for years. With full control over the stage – not to mention, more time on stage – the singer says that she has structured her set to cater to her listeners.

“Like some of the songs we do in the set, the fans have come to shows and have said,” [Why didn’t you play] “Like My Mother Does”? Alaina remembers. “We only get that long in the set to play [as opening acts], and we have to play the songs that make the most sense. So we definitely put in songs that we didn’t do in other sets to meet the fans.

“I really take their feedback into account, and I think they will like it,” she continues. “We have worked very, very hard and I don’t want to give away too much about the show, but I really tell my story in a very creative way. I take the fans on an emotional journey with me, throughout the whole set.”

