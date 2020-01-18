Lauren Alaina shows growth at the first headlining show in Nashville

advertisement

Lauren Alaina’s That Girl What Me Tour is more than a concert – it’s a story.

After a decade on tour with artists like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter has achieved the status of a predecessor to headliner. For the past 10 years, Alaina has been fourth in the tenth season of American Idol, fourth in Dancing With the Stars, survived two separations in public and lost a loved member of her family. She’s honest with all of this on her headlining debut tour, which started on January 15th and 16th in Nashville with back-to-back shows at the exit / in.

It was only fitting that Alaina opened the show with a video of her three-year-old self as a singer in her hometown of Rossville, Georgia. It was this girl with a dream that inspired her musical journey, eventually a point that Alaina repeated more than once a night.

While the young star is still alive, she carries herself on stage calmly and balances her bubbly personality with a touch of sophistication when she talks about her trip. And the growth she has achieved through this journey is reflected in her new material, whether it is the way she vulnerably yet powerfully shares the last moments of her stepfather Sam Ramker’s life with “The Other Side” or analyzed their habit of holding on to facets of life after their expiration date and enough self-awareness to recognize when it is time to let go of these stresses in “Somebody Else’s Problem”.

The latter track, which the singer said was inspired by an ex-boyfriend, is a reggae-like tune in which Alaina is unconcerned that she stuck to something that didn’t have a positive impact on her moments of the night.

Between the numbers, including “Ladies in the 90s”, the song that fans often ask for, which she admits has never taken long enough to record “Like My Mother Does” and Opener Filmore for a duo of their collaboration Tagging Hardy and Devin on “One Beer” brought Alaina the show to a humble place by honoring Ramker, who died of cancer in 2018. His last words to her and her family when he succumbed to the disease on the living room couch inspired Alaina to write A hopeful song about reuniting with our loved ones in the afterlife and creating a compelling story on Earth to tell , which also made for a brilliant moment in her 90-minute set.

But “Getting Good” is perhaps the best reflection of their growth. They see the texts as a young woman who has learned valuable life lessons that often people twice as old still want to find out. Pinched between early bands like “Georgia Peaches” and “Next Boyfriend”, these thought-provoking songs show how their life experiences – from appearances for an audience of millions a week to the loss of the “most positive person” in their stepfather – had an impact as Artist and songwriter.

As they pounded the night with a nervous appearance in their top duet with Kane Brown, “What Ifs”, the moving “Three”, which is considered one of their best, and an intro to “Road Less Traveled” with Alaina and her band members solemnly on a few drum drums and the aspiring star proved that their headlining status is well deserved. When Alaina sings in her new single, “I think as soon as I learn to grow where I planted / maybe life will start to get good,” it is not just a line in the song, but an indication of it that she has seeds Plants as headliners are designed to only grow.

