Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins welcomed their third child, daughter Lennon Love, on February 10 and officially made them a family of five. Baby Lennon joins the big sisters Willa Grace [4] and Ada James [2]. According to the photos Akins shared from the hospital, the newcomer is in good hands.

Akins released a few photos of her girls on Tuesday. The first showed Willa Grace sitting on a bed cradling her youngest sister and kissing her on the head while Rhett and Ada James watched from the background. In the second photo, Ada James, wearing a coat that matched Willa Gray’s, joined her sisters.

“My WHOLE heart,” she labeled the sweet shots.

The proud mother originally announced Lennon’s birth with a series of hospital photos, including snapshots of herself and Rhett with her latest addition.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th, and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally kiss her little face. Lennon Love Akins,” she wrote. “9 pounds 2 ounces of Lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes. We couldn’t be in love.”

Rhett shared the same photos on his own page and wrote: “Lennon Love Akins was born on February 10th at 8:30 am! It was a great pleasure to see how this little angel was brought into the world. My wife is just incredible whole birth. “

“Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my life!” he continued. “Ada James and Willa Gray will be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I am so thankful for my beautiful growing family! You pray for us as we move from zone to zone.”

The Remember You Young singer and his wife announced in July that they were expecting a third daughter.

“Excited to share that I’m going to pay for 3 weddings now,” Rhett joked at the time. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl! I love you so much [Lauren]. WG and AJ, you will be the best big sisters! Bring the crazy ones with you.”

Photo credit: Getty / Jason Kempin